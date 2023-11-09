Home » Investing » The REIT Stuff: Why RioCan Might Be Your Next Dividend Darling

The REIT Stuff: Why RioCan Might Be Your Next Dividend Darling

Looking for the next dividend darling for your portfolio? Here’s a REIT you may want to consider buying now while it’s still discounted.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern

Image source: Getty Images

Buying a rental property remains one of the best ways to generate a recurring income stream. At least, that was the case until interest rates priced many would-be landlords out of the market. Fortunately, there is hope for investors that comes in the form of this dividend darling.

The REIT stuff

REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are companies that own and manage real estate properties. Often, a REIT can include dozens, if not hundreds of properties, making it a well-diversified option to consider.

Additionally, REITs often branch out across several segments of the real estate market. This can include residential, commercial, office, or even industrial properties. Again, it adds to the diversification appeal of investing in REITs.

Perhaps best of all, REITs, particularly if investors choose the right one, could be a dividend darling for your portfolio.

The REIT for your portfolio

The REIT for investors to consider right now is RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN). RioCan is one of the largest REITs in Canada. The REIT, which has a portfolio of over 190 properties across Canada, has both commercial retail and mixed-use residential properties.

On the commercial side, RioCan counts some of Canada’s largest retailers as its tenants.

In recent years, RioCan has focused on increasing its mixed-use residential properties, and for good reason. Changing consumer habits and a push to mobile-first commerce means less foot traffic to shopping malls.

At the same time, the increasing unaffordability of homes and the lack of supply is making the residential market more appealing. For RioCan, it represents a huge opportunity to redevelop commercial properties into new residential properties or sell lesser-performing ones.

RioCan Living is what this REIT calls that residential segment. It consists of residential towers sitting atop several floors of commercial retail. The sites are situated in Canada’s major metro areas, along high-traffic transit corridors.

In total, the company boasts over 190 properties in total across all segments and continues to boast an occupancy rate of 98.3%.

The next dividend darling for your portfolio

One of, if not the main, reason why investors continue to flock to RioCan is the incredible dividend it offers. As of the time of writing, RioCan offers investors a monthly distribution that carries an impressive yield of 6.26%.

To put that earnings potential into context, let’s consider a $40,000 investment (which is considerably less than a recommended down payment on a rental property). For that initial investment, investors can expect to generate a monthly income just shy of $210.

Now, keep in mind that there’s no mortgage, property taxes, maintenance costs, or even the need to chase down tenants to collect rent. And even better, investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest it.

That fact alone makes RioCan a hard-to-ignore dividend darling for any investor. It also makes the REIT a very viable alternative to owning a rental property.

Final thoughts

No investment is without some risk, and that includes RioCan. In fact, rising interest rates have impacted much of the market, including RioCan, which dropped 14% in the trailing 12 months.

Fortunately, this dividend darling does offer a juicy income and a well-diversified (and growing) source of revenue. In short, RioCan is well suited to weather the current storm of market volatility. Until then, prospective investors can see this as an opportunity to pick up a great dividend darling at a decent discount.

In my opinion, RioCan is a great long-term holding that should form a small part of every well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy During a Market Downturn

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and stable cash flows, these three Canadian dividend stocks are excellent buys during the economic…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Growth in the Canadian Market: Key Players and Trends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as goeasy have created massive wealth for long-term investors. Can these dividend giants continue to outpace…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors have a great opportunity to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

These undervalued TSX stocks could deliver solid total returns over the next three to five years, while paying out decent…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Build the Core of Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

When you are looking for core holdings for your TFSA portfolio, the long-term potential of the stock should be the…

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA Benefit Most Canadians Can Claim, but Haven’t!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This CRA benefit is one every single one of us should double check whether we can claim, because you could…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

With a 7.7% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge looks oversold today. Should you buy ENB stock now or wait?

Read more »

Hands protect a sprout in fertile soil.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Agriculture Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Agriculture stocks can be a good way to diversify your portfolio. They can also prove to be healthy long-term picks.

Read more »