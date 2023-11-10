Home » Investing » Up 14% in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

Up 14% in 2023, Is Open Text Stock a Buy Now?

Open Text is among the best-performing TSX stocks in the last two decades. Can OTEX stock continue to deliver outsized gains to shareholders?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality technology stocks can help you derive outsized gains over time. Typically, tech stocks are asset-light, allowing them to benefit from high operating leverage. However, tech companies need to invest heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the competition, as this sector is very disruptive.

One such TSX tech stock that has delivered stellar returns to shareholders is Open Text (TSX:OTEX). Valued at $13.5 billion by market cap, OTEX stock has returned 673% to shareholders in the last two decades. It also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.35 per share, translating to a forward yield of 2.8%.

So, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative gains for OTEX investors are well over 800% since November 2003. Comparatively, the TSX index has returned 350% to shareholders in this period.

Let’s see if OTEX stock can continue to outpace the broader markets in 2023 and beyond.

Is OTEX stock a good buy now?

Open Text leads the US$200 billion information management market. It offers an enterprise-facing cloud-based platform of software solutions across verticals such as content, business networks, security, application modernization, and developer APIs.

It generates strong cash flows and enjoys high-profit margins, allowing it to pay shareholders a tasty dividend. OTEX initiated the dividend program in fiscal 2013 (ended in June) and has since returned over US$2.2 billion to shareholders via dividends. Moreover, these payouts have risen at an annual rate of 15% in the last 10 years.

Open Text aims to distribute just 20% of its free cash flow to shareholders in dividends, providing it with enough room to reinvest in growth projects, target accretive acquisitions, and strengthen the balance sheet.

With more than 120,000 enterprise customers and 150 million end users, Open Text operates in 180 countries. It ended the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2024 with revenue of US$1.43 billion and an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 34.7%.

Its sales were up 67.3% compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by the acquisition of Micro Focus, which contributed US$563 million in the quarter.

Open Text aims to gain market share in the information management market and benefit from operational scale by automating workflows and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) tools to drive synergies.

As its higher revenue and higher synergies translate to increased cash flows, Open Text expects to end fiscal 2026 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of almost 40% and US$1.5 billion in free cash flows.

What is the target price of OTEX stock?

Open Text ended Q1 with enterprise bookings of US$121 million, an increase of 8% year over year. Its cloud sales in the quarter rose 11.5% to US$451 million, while annual recurring revenue surged 59% to US$1.15 billion.

The company has grown its annual recurring revenue organically for 11 consecutive quarters and ended Q1 with annual recurring revenue of US$1.15 billion, which accounted for 81% of total sales.

Analysts tracking OTEX stock expect adjusted earnings to grow by 9.4% annually in the next five years. Priced at 11.5 times forward earnings, OTEX stock trades at a reasonable valuation given its earnings growth estimate and widening dividend payout.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

path road success business
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nuvei Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why, despite its poor performance of late, NVEI stock still has the potential to double or even triple in…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is SHOP Stock a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock had an impressive pop last week on the back of stellar earnings results.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

OpenText Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, and it’s Only the Beginning

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Micro Focus now integrated, and artificial intelligence rolled out, what's next for OpenText stock? According to the CFO, much,…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Down 30% Over the Last 6 Months, Is Well Health Stock a Buy Today?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although WELL Health stock continues to sell off, its operations are rapidly expanding, making it one of the top stocks…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

2 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s top e-commerce stocks are back on investors’ radars and are screaming buys today.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

From Silicon Valley to Toronto: Why AI Investments Are Heating Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Artificial intelligence didn't pop up overnight, but now that it's here, it's here to stay. So, these are two stocks…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Tech Stocks

Why Bay Street Is Buzzing About These 2 Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are widely talked about in Bay Street.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

My Top AI Stock Pick for the Next Five Years

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Advanced Micro Devices is going all out to attack Nvidia's AI-chip market dominance this quarter, and AMD stock investors could…

Read more »