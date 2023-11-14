Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 Dividend Knights to Hold Forever

Retirees: 2 Dividend Knights to Hold Forever

Telus (TSX:T) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are two dividend knights that could be worth a second look if you seek big passive income at a discount.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)

Image source: Getty Images

As the economic tides get rough, retirees should stick with the tried-and-tested dividend stocks that can make it through what could be another several quarters of extreme volatility and headwinds. Indeed, the following dividend knights are probably suitable candidates to stash atop your buy watchlist as we head into the holidays.

Just because a dividend could be left intact, though, does not mean there’s limited downside. Indeed, if a recession proves harsh, any stock, even the most defensive dividend payer, could be in for a rough-ish type of landing.

Though bottom-fishing in distressed stocks is never comfortable, I do think retirees with a long-term horizon should view the recent barrage of volatility as more of an opportunity and less of a sign that there’s risk all around us. In fact, the magnitude of risk tends to go lower as the stock price (and expectations) move lower.

In this piece, we’ll have a quick check-in on two dividend plays that I view as knights that have what it takes to weather a continuation of the storm in 2024. Without further ado, let’s consider Telus (TSX:T) and BCE (TSX:BCE), two yield-heavy dividend knights that I think offer deep value and massive yields which can allow retirees or other income investors to give themselves a nice raise.

Telus

Reaching for yield can be a risky move, but when it comes to Telus stock, I think income investors are getting a generational opportunity to get a steady dividend at an unreasonably low price! Indeed, you can’t fault Telus on its bearish descent off its 2022 highs. The telecom industry has been hurting. And until rates flatline or retreat, it may be tough for the growthy telecom to continue its march higher.

The stock plunged as low as $22 and change before rallying sharply, to around $24 per share. The yield now sits at 6.32%. Only time will tell if the bottom was put in a few weeks ago. Regardless, I think it’s hard to argue that things are overly negative when it comes to the former dividend darling.

It may be tough sledding going into the holidays, but if you’re enticed by the dividend and are willing to stick it out over the next three years at minimum, I find Telus stock to be one of the worthier dividend stocks in the market right now.

BCE

If you want even more yield, BCE stock looks even more enticing. At writing, the yield sits at 7.3% after a small bounce off its lows of around $50 and change per share. At around 21.8 times trailing price-to-earnings, the stock looks reasonably priced. As the company continues bringing costs into control, I do believe BCE could sustain a rally to much higher levels, even without help from the broader economy.

Things have gotten so bad for BCE that it may not take a whole lot to help the stock march higher from its multi-year depths. Like Telus, investors should have a long-term horizon and be prepared for more volatility as we head into the new year.

The telecom scene is wildly competitive, but BCE has what it takes to hold its own. At the end of the day, it’s a heavyweight champ in the telecom scene and a dividend knight, in my books!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

My Top 2 TSX Stocks for Recession Planning

| Adam Othman

As an investor, recession planning is more than just piling up on stocks from recession-resistant sectors and industries.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn $200/Month With Just 2 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two top monthly paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Made Easy: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian dividend stocks you can buy on the dip now and hold for years to come…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Each Month

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock is a classic high yield play. Can it get you $500 per month in passive…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

Up 15 Percent in 2023, Will TFI International Stock Continue to Surge?

| Jitendra Parashar

These factors can help TFII stock continue surging in the long run, despite short-term challenges due to temporary demand weakness.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today and could soar when interest rates begin to decline.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Especially Attractive Today

| Kay Ng

Income investors shopping for value and big dividend income can look further into these two financial services stock.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks could soar once interest rates begin to decline.

Read more »