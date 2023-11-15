Home » Investing » Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or Enbridge Stock?

Better Buy for Dividends: Fortis Stock or Enbridge Stock?

Fortis and Enbridge have long histories of dividend growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) have long track records of dividend growth. The pullback in the share prices over the past six months has investors wondering if FTS stock or ENB stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) targeting passive income or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on total returns.

Fortis

Fortis picked up a nice tailwind in recent weeks, as bargain hunters moved into the stock after a big drop from the 2023 high of around $61.50 in May to $50 in early October. At the time of writing, Fortis trades near $56 per share.

Fortis still looks cheap. The company gets nearly all of its revenue from rate-regulated utility assets spread out across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. These include power-generation facilities, electric transmission networks, and natural gas distribution businesses.

Fortis has a $25 billion capital program on the go that will increase the rate base from $36.8 billion in 2023 to $49.4 billion in 2028. The resulting boost to cash flow is expected to support planned annual dividend increases of at least 4% over the next five years.

Fortis has increased the dividend annually for five decades. Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 4.2% dividend yield.

Enbridge

Enbridge’s recently announced a US$14 billion deal to buy three American natural gas utilities will make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. the purchases also add new projects to the capital plan, bringing it up to $24 billion.

Enbridge’s core oil pipelines are still important drivers of revenue and will remain strategically important for the Canadian and U.S. economies. The company moves 30% of the oil produced in the two countries. In addition, Enbridge has extensive natural gas transmission pipelines and storage assets. The combination of these networks with the natural gas utilities in Canada and the United States gives Enbridge an advantage for the anticipated shift to using natural gas infrastructure for the distribution of hydrogen.

Enbridge is also expanding its export capabilities with its US$3 billion purchase of an oil export terminal in Texas and its stake in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. Finally, Enbridge’s wind and solar portfolio is expected to grow after the acquisition of an American renewable energy project developer last year.

Enbridge is on track to hit its financial guidance for 2023. The new utility assets and the expanded capital program should drive revenue and cash flow growth to support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge has raised the payout in each of the past 28 years.

ENB stock trades for close to $45.50 at the time of writing compared to $59 at the peak in 2022. Investors who buy the dip can currently get a 7.8% yield.

Is one a better pick?

Fortis and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. Investors focused on passive income might want to make Enbridge the first choice due to the much higher yield. Fortis isn’t as cheap as it was last month, but it still looks attractive for a buy-and-hold portfolio focused on total returns.

If you only buy one, I would probably go with Enbridge at the current price level.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Build the Most Wealth Without the CRA Checking on You

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is the ultimate wealth builder and users can prevent the CRA’s intervention by simply complying with the rules.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Great Investments That Will Provide You With Monthly Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks on the TSX such as Exchange Income should be part of your equity portfolio in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Volatile

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend hikes, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks would be excellent buys in…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Packing Enormous Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian small-cap stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are exciting buys for their enormous growth potential.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Kay Ng

Manulife stock trades at a low multiple. It has solid earnings growth potential and offers a nice dividend yield and…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Big a Deal to Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As the market eventually recovers , we'll be looking for these dividend stocks to offer a deal for long-term investors.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock Is Down 22% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock had a rough third quarter, with shares down 22% year to date. But are shares now undervalued?

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Telecommunication Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

While beaten down in the last year, these two top telecom stocks can be excellent picks for your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »