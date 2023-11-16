Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 16

Despite no corporate results, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to recently released important U.S. inflation data.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market trended upward for the fifth session in a row, as cooler wholesale inflation and better-than-expected retail sales numbers from the U.S. market kept optimism alive, despite largely weakening commodity prices. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 34 points, or 0.2%, on Wednesday to settle at 20,058.

Even as consumer noncyclical and commodity-related stocks witnessed losses, strong buying in other key market sectors, like healthcare, technology, and utilities, drove the TSX index higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Tilray, Interfor, Canfor, Capstone Copper, Linamar, and Bombardier were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by at least 4% each.

In contrast, Metro (TSX:MRU) plunged 6.8% to $70.43 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. These losses in MRU stock came after the Montréal-headquartered retailer and distributor announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2023.

In the quarter ended in September 2023, Metro’s total revenue climbed up 14.4% year over year to $5.1 billion with the help of 6.8% and 5.5% increase in its same-store sales for food and pharmacy segments, respectively. However, its adjusted quarterly earnings rose at a slower pace of 7.6% from a year ago to $0.99 per share due partly to the negative impact of a labour conflict at 27 Metro stores in the Greater Toronto Area. Its quarterly earnings figure was also lower than Street analysts’ $1.07 per share expectations. On a year-to-date basis, MRU stock now trades with about 6% losses.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy and SNC-Lavalin Group were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday as they dived by at least 5.3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, and Magna International were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Precious metals prices were trading on a firm note early Friday morning, but crude oil and base metals were showcasing weakness. Given these mixed signals from the commodities market, I expect the main TSX index to remain flat at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on monthly manufacturing and weekly jobless claims figures from the United States this morning. Although the third-quarter earnings season has nearly ended, TSX stocks may still remain volatile, as investors continue to react to the recently released key U.S. inflation data.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Linamar, Magna International, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Solopreneurs have had a difficult last few years, but don't give up on your future! Simply prepare for it with…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Up 27% in 2023, Is FirstService Stock Worth a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FirstService (TSX:FSV) stock has risen dramatically this year, with analysts expecting even more growth. But can it keep up in…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These food stocks show signs of improvement, maybe not immediately but certainly in the future. So, get them while they're…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to consider right now to beat a bear market. Here are two must-haves for…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock Hits 52-Week Highs, But is it Due to Drop?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to trade near 52-week highs. So does that mean its due for a dip, or to…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

5 Tips for New Investors to Preserve Capital and Make Money

| Kay Ng

Are you lost in the market and don't know where to invest your money? Hopefully, these five tips will give…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Want Passive Income? You’re Likely Doing it Wrong

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is not a side hustle or even just dividend income. So don't make these mistakes, and instead include…

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Dividend Stocks

The Counter-Intuitive Art of Buying More During a Bearish Turn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By following these strategies, you can certainly take advantage of this bear market and get the returns you've been hoping…

Read more »