Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks With Great Yields

Dividend Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks With Great Yields

Here are two oversold Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors may want to hone in on in this current uncertain environment.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

For dividend investors, buying stocks which provide sustainable payouts in the long run is essential. However, to make the investment worthwhile, they must either buy when they have taken a dip or are being oversold. 

That way, they can benefit from higher capital appreciation when the stock prices rise back to their actual values. In this vein, here are two oversold Canadian stocks with fantastic yields.     

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the biggest fully integrated real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Canada. Its portfolio consists of around 34.9 million square feet of value-generating office and retail spaces, along with assets worth US$11.8 billion. 

A unique thing about this dividend stock is that it issues payouts to its unitholders on a monthly basis. For October, this REIT declared a payment of US$0.15417 per unit. This amounts to US$1.85 per unit annually. 

Furthermore, SmartCentres had an excellent financial performance in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Its shopping centre leasing activity increased from Q1 2023 and achieved a 98.2% occupancy rate. It also executed new leases of around 273,150 square feet and renewed 75.5% of the 5,157,636 square feet of leased space, which is expiring in 2023. 

There was a 3.2% increase in its same-property net operating income from last year’s same quarter, amounting to US$4.2 million. The REIT also reported a net rental income growth of 3.7% or US$4.6 million from last year.      

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian multinational gas and electricity utility operator. For the current quarter, this company will be issuing a dividend payment of $0.59 per common share. This indicates a 4.4% increase from last year, marking 50 years of consecutive dividend increases by the company. 

This dividend will be payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders of record on Nov. 16. Currently, Fortis’s payout ratio sits at 73.01%, and its dividend yield is 4%, slightly higher than the 2.992% sectorial average. 

Moreover, Fortis has reported excellent profits in Q3 2023 reports. Its profits increased to US$394 million from last year’s US$326 million, while revenue figures rose to US$2.72 billion from Q3 2022’s US$2.55 billion. 

Apart from this, Fortis has completed the sale of its British Columbian Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage Facilities. This includes the Aitken Creek North Gas Storage Facility (100% interest) and the Aitken Creek Natural Gas Storage Facility (93.8% interest). 

This move will help strengthen the company’s balance sheet and provide funding for growing its regulated utilities business.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Big Income in Your TFSA That the CRA Can’t Touch

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can buy and hold quality TSX stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners in a TFSA and earn big…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is Freehold Royalties Stock a Buy Just for the 7.4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold (TSX:FRU) stock may have a huge dividend yield, but the better news is, it's not about to blow up…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in November 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of stocks in this market, which boasts lucrative yields. Here are two you should consider this month.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued or cheap TSX stocks such as Nuvei trade at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the World of REITs: Dividend Gems in the Canadian Real Estate Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks remain some of the best options for dividend income, but these two are the ones I'd consider…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

Are Airline Stocks a Good Buy in November 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Airline stocks have been improving, if slightly, in the last while. But after a pandemic struggle and high costs, is…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy CIBC Stock for its 6.5% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CIBC stock (TSX:CM) saw shares drop as provisions for loan losses soared during the last quarter, but is it now…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 65

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees should supplement CPP payouts by owning a portfolio of blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »