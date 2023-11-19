Home » Investing » 2 Top Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

2 Top Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

These two dividend-paying Canadian energy stocks are outperforming the broader market in 2023 by a big margin.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The energy sector not only makes up a large portion of the Canadian economy but also provides long-term investors with great opportunities to multiply their savings. In addition, most Canadian energy stocks reward their investors with quality dividends, which can act as a reliable source of passive income.

Even as the main TSX index remains volatile in 2023, some fundamentally strong energy stocks are continuing to outperform the index by a big margin. In this article, I’ll highlight two such dividend-paying energy stocks you can buy on the TSX today and hold as long as you want.

Headwater Exploration stock

Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) is my first dividend stock pick from the Canadian energy sector you can consider on the TSX today. This Calgary-based energy company currently has a market cap of $ 1.7 billion as its stock trades at $7.34 per share after rallying by 24% so far in 2023. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark now trades with only 3.5% year-to-date gains. At the current market price, HWX stock offers a 5.4% annualized dividend yield.

In the first nine months of 2023, Headwater’s average daily sales have gone up significantly by 45% YoY (year over year) to 17,331 barrels of oil equivalent per day with the help of consistent improvements in its daily production levels. In the third quarter alone, its average daily sales jumped 53% YoY, helping the company post strong adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, beating analysts’ expectations by a narrow margin.

Headwater has seen extremely favourable drilling conditions this year so far, which have encouraged its management to advance some of the drilling activity planned for 2024 into the fourth quarter of 2023. While these drilling activities are likely to increase the company’s capital budget in the ongoing year, they could pay off well by increasing its production levels in the long run.

Canadian Natural stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) could be another attractive, dividend-paying Canadian energy stock for your portfolio, especially if you are a conservative investor. Canadian giant has decades of successful experience in the field of oil and natural gas production, making it a very reliable energy stock for investors who don’t want to avoid the risk of investing in new companies.

CNQ stock currently has a market cap of $97.4 billion, as it trades at $89.45 per share after rallying by 19% in 2023, outperforming the TSX index. The stock offers a decent 4.5% annualized dividend yield at this market price. But more importantly, its excellent dividend growth track record makes its stock even more attractive. Notably, the company’s dividend per share jumped by 244% in five years from $1.10 per share in 2017 to $3.78 per share in 2022.

Although recent weakness in the prices of energy products has driven its revenue down by 19% in the first three quarters of 2003, Canadian Natural’s strong financial position gives it the ability to navigate this period of economic uncertainty without much worry. With a strong long-term outlook for crude oil and natural gas prices, you can expect its financial growth trends to improve in the coming years as CNQ’s average quarterly production volumes continue to rise, making this and Canadian energy stock attractive to buy on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Is Freehold Royalties Stock a Buy Just for the 7.4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold (TSX:FRU) stock may have a huge dividend yield, but the better news is, it's not about to blow up…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Energy Stocks

Canadian Investors: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two oversold Canadian stocks trade at a discount but should rebound soon due to solid fundamentals.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge for its 8% Yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's what investors may want to keep in mind when it comes to considering Enbridge stock as a top dividend…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Small-Cap Stocks Packing Enormous Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian small-cap stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are exciting buys for their enormous growth potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today, as investors await the latest U.S. wholesale inflation…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Why This 8.9% Dividend Stock Surged Last Week

| Brian Paradza, CFA

PHX Energy Services raises its dividend by 33%, as the stock rallies 27% in a week. Can the momentum sustain?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: TC Energy Stock or Enbridge?

| Adam Othman

Choosing one of the two similar businesses to invest in is influenced by a range of temporary and long-term factors.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Energy Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to earn $500 per month in dividends? Here's how much cash you will need based on the level…

Read more »