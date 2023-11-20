Home » Investing » 4 Amazing Canadian REITs to Secure Your Future

4 Amazing Canadian REITs to Secure Your Future

The real estate sector today is unpredictable but four Canadian REITs with strong fundamentals can sustain dividend payments for years.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The current state of Canada’s real estate sector is unkind to sellers and buyers because of the inflationary environment. Home sellers complain of difficulty in landing a sale, while prospective buyers lament high mortgage costs and reduced purchasing power.

Fortunately, for stock market investors, selected real estate investment trusts (REITs) display staying power. Besides their attractive dividend yields and monthly payouts, four amazing Canadian REITs have solid fundamentals and can secure your future.

Residential

Killam Apartment (TSX:KMP.UN) and Minto Apartment (TSX:MI.UN) enjoy 9.92% plus and 5.05% plus year-to-date gains due to higher demand for rental properties. Killam is one of Canada’s top residential landlords. It owns, operates, and manages apartments, manufactured homes, and seasonal properties. At $17.23 per share, the dividend offer is 4.06%.

The $2 billion growth-oriented REIT delivered strong quarterly financial performance recently. In the three months that ended September 30, 2023, Killam’s property revenue and net operating income (NOI) rose 5% and 6.6% to $89.5 million and $68.3 million, respectively.

Killam’s President and CEO, Philip Fraser, said the REIT is disposing of non-core assets to pay down variable rate debt and strengthen the portfolio and balance sheet. He adds the development program ensures robust top-line growth.

Minto is smaller than Killam and pays a decent 3.52% dividend ($14.35 per share). This $572.5 million REIT rents out apartments and furnished suites in vibrant cities. The target renters are students, newcomers, young professionals, and young families.

In Q3 2023, Minto’s revenue and NOI increased 5.3% and 6.6% respectively to $39.8 million and $25.8 million versus Q3 2022. The average monthly rent rose 7.2% year over year, while the average occupancy rate reached nearly 97%. Its President and CEO, Jonathan Li, said the 17% average gain on new leases was the highest quarterly level in Minto’s history.   

Industrial

The demand for institutional quality real estate is ever-growing, and Granite (TSX:GRT.UN) generates stable cash flow from its property portfolio. This $4.4 billion REIT acquires, develops, owns, and manages logistics, warehouses and other industrial properties in North America and Europe. The current share price is $69.54, with a corresponding yield of 4.60%.

In the first nine months of 2023, revenue and NOI climbed 18.6% and 17% respectively to $391.4 million and $325.2% from a year ago. Management credits the completion of developments, expansions beginning in Q3 2022, contractual rent adjustments or consumer price index-based increases, and renewal leasing activity for the impressive NOI year-over-year growth.

Retail

Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN) trades at a discount at the current share price of $10.40 (-25.7% year to date). You can also partake in the mouth-watering 8.4% dividend yield. The underperformance is misleading because this real estate stock is recession-resistant. This $615 million REIT owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate (100%) in the United States.

Its CEO, Blair Welch, said, “We believe we have significant growth still embedded in our portfolio, with in-place rents that are well below market.” Welch adds the strong fundamentals in the grocery-anchored sector provide tailwinds and durable cash flows.

Passive income streams

Killam, Minto, Granite, and Slate Grocery belong to the more stable sub-sector of the real estate industry. The portfolio of each REIT has distinct qualities and strengths. All can provide reliable passive income streams today and in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends: 3 Big Yields up to 8%

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has a nearly 8% yield.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Is This Undervalued TSX Dividend Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock, which is trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates in…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Maple Leaf Foods: Bringing Home the Bacon With a Tasty Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) stock has had a difficult time in the last year, but after falling 20% in the…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

The TSX’s Worst Dividend Traps (and How to Avoid Them)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Some TSX stocks could be dividend traps, but investors can avoid them by knowing the warning signs.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Overlook These Canadian Large-Cap Stocks Just Because They’re Everywhere

| Kay Ng

Large-cap stocks can still make you good money, especially when you strategically buy low in solid businesses like RBC stock.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Own for the Next Bull Market

| Adam Othman

The top TSX stocks are worth seeking in both bullish and bearish markets. But if you can buy them just…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $6,500 in November 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Haven’t gotten around yet to contributing to your TFSA this year? Here are three suggestions to load up this month.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »