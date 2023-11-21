Home » Investing » 3 Reasons I’m Buying Brookfield Stock Today

3 Reasons I’m Buying Brookfield Stock Today

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock has taken a beating this year. Nevertheless, I continue buying it. Here’s why.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is simultaneously one of Canada’s most beloved and most controversial stocks. On the one hand, the company has a great reputation among investors and a fantastic long-term growth track record. On the other hand, the company’s funds are defaulting on loans and at risk of being downgraded by S&P Global. There’s a lot going on with this company, both good and bad. In this article, I explain why I’m buying Brookfield stock in 2023, despite knowing that it faces considerable risk factors.

Brookfield: Overview

Before revealing what specifically I like about Brookfield, I should explain what the company does. That is harder than it looks. Brookfield has often been described as a “complex” company. I don’t think it’s necessarily as complex as it’s sometimes made out to be, but it is certainly more complex than the average company.

So, what is Brookfield, and what does it do?

More than anything else, Brookfield is a financial holding company. It owns an asset management business, an insurance business, and a real estate portfolio. It also operates a number of partially owned partnerships that function something like investment funds. Brookfield simultaneously invests in these companies itself and collects fees for managing the funds associated with them.

Brookfield’s partnerships are a big part of why it’s controversial. It’s within these partnerships — not at the corporate level — that Brookfield is having credit problems. Brookfield Property Partners has already defaulted on over $1 billion worth of debt. S&P Global is threatening to downgrade it to Junk. This is a problem for BPY, as it will raise the business’s cost of capital. However, Brookfield maintains high ratings at the corporate level, so it will survive the real estate business being downgraded to junk if that occurs.

Cheap valuation

One thing that Brookfield has going for it today is a cheap valuation. At today’s prices, Brookfield trades at the following:

  • 20 times the best estimate of next year’s earnings
  • 0.55 times sales
  • 1.3 times book value
  • 6.7 times operating cash flow

Going by multiples, Brookfield stock is pretty cheap. Indeed, the company itself says that it is currently trading at just 0.5 times net asset value. If that’s the case, then BN is an even bigger bargain than it looks like based on the multiples I showed above.

Excellent assets

A second thing Brookfield has going for it is quality assets. Although some analysts think that Brookfield has borrowed too much to acquire what it owns, there’s no doubt that some of these assets are of very high quality. Among other things, Brookfield owns the following:

  • A 51% interest in Westinghouse, the world’s biggest nuclear service company
  • A 67% stake in Oaktree Capital, the world’s premier credit investors
  • A 75% interest in Brookfield Asset Management, an asset manager with a 50% net margin
  • A wholly owned collection of high-rent trophy properties in prestigious U.S. locations

These assets provide a lot of recurring revenue for Brookfield — so much so that I think the company will be able to handle the debt issues it’s going through. If the Fed keeps hiking interest rates, then Brookfield will experience problems, but it looks like the Fed is done hiking for now. The most recent U.S. inflation report showed just a 3.3% increase in the price level. Oil prices actually fell. It looks like Brookfield will make it out of this in one piece. So, I’m content to keep holding my Brookfield shares — I may even add to the position where appropriate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Is This High-Yield REIT on Sale?

| Aditya Raghunath

Among the largest REITs in Canada, Dream Industrial offers you a tasty dividend yield and the ability to generate outsized…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy AltaGas Stock for its 4.1% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

AltaGas offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.1%. But is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Can You Make a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just Big Dividends?

| Kay Ng

You can make a passive-income portfolio with big dividends that are sustainable, but be ready for slow growth of your…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Pensioner’s Best Friend

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in bolstering your pension? These three dividend stocks should be your best friends!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $2,300/Year Combined

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can earn a stable passive income of over $2,300/year with these three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

With a 7% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy BCE Stock? 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is down 14% in a year, even after it grew dividend by 6% in 2023. Is the stock…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $200/Month Tax Free!

| Andrew Button

You can get $200 in monthly passive income with dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Could Be the Best Deal on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has fallen by 15% in the last year but provides a 7.14% dividend yield and a stable…

Read more »