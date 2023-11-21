Home » Investing » Passive Income: How to Make $200/Month Tax Free!

Passive Income: How to Make $200/Month Tax Free!

You can get $200 in monthly passive income with dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered how much passive income you could earn tax-free in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)?

It all depends on how much money you’ve got in your TFSA and the yield on your investment. It’s possible to have $88,000 worth of unused TFSA contribution room in 2023. That’s the amount of contribution room you’ll have if you were 18 or older in 2009 and have never contributed to a TFSA before. If you have already contributed to a TFSA and have realized good returns on your investments, you may have a greater than $88,000 TFSA balance. That’s certainly possible, but for the purposes of this article, we will treat $88,000 as the amount of money you have to play with in your TFSA.

How to make $200 per month in a TFSA

Given that $88,000 is the maximum TFSA contribution room for 2023, we can treat that as the amount of money you have to invest. So, the question is, “How do you get $200 per month with $88,000 invested?”

An easy option is to simply invest all of the money in index funds. The TSX Index currently yields about 3%. If you invest $88,000 at a 3% yield, you get $2,640 per year in dividend income, which averages out to a little over $200 per month. You can easily achieve this with a TSX index fund like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund. These funds invest in the entire TSX stock market and pay you the dividends earned on the stocks in the index. They’re pretty safe, low-cost investments that can get you the dividend income you desire.

Getting to $200/month with less money invested

Now, let’s say you don’t have $88,000 to invest but are, nevertheless, adamant about getting to $200 per month in tax-free passive income. To do this, you will need to invest in riskier, higher-yielding assets.

Take First National Financial (TSX:FN) for example. It’s a Canadian financial services stock with a 6.5% yield. If you buy 1,084 shares of First National Financial, you’ll get $200 in dividend income per month. In this case, the $200 is literally paid out monthly, as FN is a monthly dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
First National$37.741,084$0.20$200monthly
FN dividend math.

The math above demonstrates that you will get $200 per month with 1,084 FN shares if the company keeps paying its dividend.

Will it keep paying its dividend as it has been?

Most likely, yes. FN is performing very well as a business this year. In its most recent quarter, it delivered the following:

  • $142 billion in mortgages under administration, up 10%
  • $$563 million in revenue, up 26%
  • $83.1 million in net income, up 108%
  • $1.38 in earnings per share

FN’s earnings per share is more than double what the company pays in dividends per share. And the company’s earnings are growing. So, FN will likely be able to keep paying its $0.20 monthly dividend for the foreseeable future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

With a 7% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy BCE Stock? 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is down 14% in a year, even after it grew dividend by 6% in 2023. Is the stock…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Could Be the Best Deal on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has fallen by 15% in the last year but provides a 7.14% dividend yield and a stable…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Decades of Income

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

The 8% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock hasn't had a great few years, but that should all change come 2024. And investors should be…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking Canadian investors can consider holding shares of REIT such as Dream Industrial to create a passive-income stream.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in generating passive income? Here’s how you can use your TFSA to do that!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in November 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

While many top Canadian REITs continue to trade undervalued, these two top picks are some of the best stocks you…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $5K in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help you grow your effective yield higher in the upcoming decade.

Read more »