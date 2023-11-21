Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Pensioner’s Best Friend

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Pensioner’s Best Friend

Are you interested in bolstering your pension? These three dividend stocks should be your best friends!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

As a retiree, you may be relying on a pension to help you with your day-to-day expenses. Depending on what jobs you’ve worked and the kinds of pensions they offer, you may be looking for ways to supplement that income. One way to do that is by investing in dividend stocks. These are stocks that pay shareholders a portion of their earnings simply for holding shares in the company. In this article, I’ll discuss three Canadian dividend stocks that could be a pensioner’s best friend.

This is one of my favourite dividend stocks

In terms of dividend stocks, I believe Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of the best companies around. A company that needs no introduction, Canadians should be very familiar with Bank of Nova Scotia for its inclusion in the Big Five. For the uninitiated, that’s a term given to the five large Canadian banks. What makes Bank of Nova Scotia stand out among that group is its focus on international growth. It’s estimated that Bank of Nova Scotia’s international business could drive its growth in the future.

With respect to its dividend, Bank of Nova Scotia has a long track record of successfully paying its shareholders. First instituting a dividend in 1833, the company has never missed a dividend payment since. For those keeping track, that represents 190 years of continuous dividend distributions. In addition, Bank of Nova Scotia offers investors a very attractive dividend yield. With a forward yield of 6.95%, you’ll certainly get the most bang for your buck.

A dividend stock that can generate a bit of growth

One thing that often holds investors back from going all-out on dividend stocks is the perceived lack of capital appreciation. However, some dividend stocks are able to provide a bit of growth in addition to a solid dividend payment. Take Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN), for example. This is one of the largest renewable utility companies in the world. Due to the industry it operates in, Brookfield Renewable is poised for tons of growth over the next decade.

With respect to its dividend, Brookfield Renewable has managed to increase its distribution each year for over a decade. Since 2013, the company’s dividend has risen at a compound annual growth rate of 6%, easily allowing shareholders to stay ahead of inflation. Brookfield Renewable aims to grow its distributions at a rate of 5-9% per year. Its recent performance suggests that the company’s management team has done an excellent job of allocating capital in order to meet those goals each year.

An old reliable

Finally, if you’re looking for a well-known dividend stock to rely on in retirement, then consider buying shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS). This is a multi-national company that provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across North America.

Fortis is followed by many dividend investors because of its outstanding track record in increasing its distribution each year. In fact, Fortis’s 50-year dividend-growth streak stands as the second longest in the country. The company has already announced its plans to continue raising its dividend through to 2028 at a rate of 4-6%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Is This High-Yield REIT on Sale?

| Aditya Raghunath

Among the largest REITs in Canada, Dream Industrial offers you a tasty dividend yield and the ability to generate outsized…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy AltaGas Stock for its 4.1% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

AltaGas offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 4.1%. But is this TSX stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Can You Make a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just Big Dividends?

| Kay Ng

You can make a passive-income portfolio with big dividends that are sustainable, but be ready for slow growth of your…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $2,300/Year Combined

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can earn a stable passive income of over $2,300/year with these three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

With a 7% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy BCE Stock? 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock is down 14% in a year, even after it grew dividend by 6% in 2023. Is the stock…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $200/Month Tax Free!

| Andrew Button

You can get $200 in monthly passive income with dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Could Be the Best Deal on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has fallen by 15% in the last year but provides a 7.14% dividend yield and a stable…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Decades of Income

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »