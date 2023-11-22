Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Are These the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a High-Rate Environment?

Are These the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks for a High-Rate Environment?

High-yield dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) can be perfect for high-rate environments.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

“High interest rates are bad for stocks.”

It’s a statement that has been repeated so many times that most investors simply take it as gospel. It’s true that high interest rates increase the opportunity cost of stock investments. However, if stocks grow their earnings more than rates rise, then they may still become more valuable in a period of rising rates. In 2023, stock prices increased, even though interest rates went up. Many people were surprised that this happened, but it wasn’t all that strange: corporate earnings increased more than rates did.

With that being said, it’s normally a good idea to play it safe with stocks when rates are high. Because high rates raise the opportunity cost of investments, companies that miss earnings estimates tend to be punished more harshly in high-rate environments. Nevertheless, it’s possible to invest profitably in times when rates are high. In this article, I will share three stocks that could benefit from the high interest rates being observed in today’s market.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that has a 4.5% dividend yield at today’s prices. It’s relatively cheap, trading at 10 times earnings and 1.5 times book value. These characteristics make TD a relatively appealing play in any market. However, as a bank, it’s especially intriguing in today’s market. Banks collect more interest income when interest rates rise. They’re among the few industries that actually profit off high interest rates in this sense. In its most recent quarter, TD’s earnings increased 13.6%, just as we’d predict for a bank in times of rising rates. So, TD Bank may be worth holding today.

First National Financial

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is one Canadian stock that can thrive in a high-rate environment. It has a 6.5% yield, and, as a lender, it makes more money the higher interest rates go. In this sense, FN stock is similar to TD Bank. However, it has one very important difference: it doesn’t take deposits.

FN finances its mortgages by issuing bonds and borrowing money. It doesn’t have legions of depositors who can simply withdraw all their money at a moment’s notice. This is a pretty significant advantage. This past Spring, several U.S. banks collapsed because their depositors “ran.” This can’t happen to FN, which has no deposits to speak of. That’s a big advantage. FN is also a high-growth stock: its revenue grew 26%, and its earnings grew 108% in the most recent quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), otherwise known as “Scotiabank,” is a Canadian bank stock that has a whopping 7% dividend yield. If you invest $100,000 in BNS, you should get $7,000 back each year if the dividends don’t change. Historically, the dividends have changed: they’ve risen! Over the last five years, BNS’s dividend has grown by 5% per year. Unfortunately, this bank hasn’t really delivered the kind of earnings growth needed to support its dividend growth. Its earnings are up 0% over five years. Still, the bank’s payout ratio is fairly low, so the dividend should at least be paid on schedule.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Telus Stock or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and Telus (TSX:T) stock are under huge pressure right now, so which one can make it out…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Seekers

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why high-dividend stocks such as QSR and CNQ remain enticing bets for income-seeking investors in 2023.

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Looks Like a Dividend Steal Right Now

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is one of the Big Three telecoms that looks too cheap to overlook going into the holiday…

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Dividend Stocks

Investors: How to Pay Off Your Holiday Shopping This Year!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The holidays are here, and there is a way to pay off those presents with passive income from stocks.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two of the top income stocks long-term Canadian investors may want to consider amid various economic headwinds right…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock isn't the only dividend heavyweight to consider as bargains become abundant.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock (TSX:BCE) has seen shares drop as it feels pressure from all sides, so is the stock a buy…

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Safe Income? This Stock Raised its Dividend for the Past 27 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

With a dividend growth streak of 27 years and a current yield of 7.7%, this stock is an ideal choice…

Read more »