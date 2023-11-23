Home » Investing » Earnings Alert! Is WELL Health Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Earnings Alert! Is WELL Health Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Despite impressive performances, this Canadian telehealth stock is still battered. Is it a buy after its latest earnings report?

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
warning or alert

Image source: Getty Images

Due to several factors, the Canadian stock market has been riddled with volatility in 2023. Amid the market volatility, share prices across the board have fallen. While a decline in share prices is warranted for many overpriced stocks, even some of the most high-quality stocks have suffered in the downturn.

One such stock is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). After releasing its latest quarterly earnings report, WELL Health stock saw a substantial jump in share prices.

Today, we will look closely at the stock and what has happened during its record-breaking quarter to help you determine whether it might be a good addition to your self-directed portfolio right now.

Record earnings

WELL Health Technologies is an $887.99 million market capitalization multichannel digital health technology company and Canada’s only company operating in the healthcare sector’s telehealth segment. November 14 saw WELL Health shares soar by 5% in early trading after the stock announced its promising earnings for the quarter.

Quarter by quarter, this has become the 19th consecutive quarter of record revenue growth for WELL Health stock. The company saw a 40.2% uptick in its revenue compared to last year, crossing the $204.5 million mark.

The company’s revenue from Canadian patient services climbed by 27% to hit $57.8 million. At the same time, its patient services revenue from U.S. operations saw a 52.3% increase to cross the $130 million mark.

The company continues to see its profitability rise. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also hit a record $28.2 million in the quarter. All these factors indicate that the company is not slowing down its growth in any way.

Foolish takeaway

WELL Health Technologies is not settling for satisfaction with its record-breaking quarterly performances. The company has several other business ventures in the pipeline for the current quarter and many more in the future.

The company recently acquired Seekintoo, a company that offers cybersecurity services to enterprise-level clients. The company is also investing in its artificial intelligence-based services and its HEALWELL service for further success in the near future.

As the end of the year draws closer, WELL Health stock looks well positioned to deliver further growth. Despite weakness in the broader economy, the company expects to put up strong results in the last quarter of fiscal 2023 and continue its run in 2024. As of this writing, WELL Health stock trades for $3.73 per share.

Down by 37.20% from its 52-week high, WELL Health stock trades at a considerable discount. Its discounted valuation comes at a time when the company is doing well, but the broader economy is not. While it is impossible to predict when it will happen, the stock market will go through a rebound.

When that time comes, WELL Health Technologies stock could be one of the top performers on the TSX in 2024. Investing in its shares at current levels can set you up for significant wealth growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Rally in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help investors derive outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in November 2023

| Puja Tayal

In the last two years, November has brought some negative surprises for the market. Break this trend with two evergreen…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Mistakes Keeping You From Your First Million in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can make your first million in Canada with financial discipline and strategic planning, although some mistakes can derail your…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

How to Retire Early With These TSX Titans

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can make their early retirement dreams come true with a good financial plan and help from TSX dividend titans.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners can help you create a passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold today.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Make Money Every Month With Just $10,000 and 2 Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Make $60 per month with these just $10,000 and two dividend stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian telecom giants are excellent dividend stocks that can warrant a place in your self-directed passive-income portfolio.

Read more »