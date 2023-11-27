Home » Investing » CRA: How This Tax Break Can Help You Save $2,355 in 2024

CRA: How This Tax Break Can Help You Save $2,355 in 2024

Canadian investors can consider using the proceeds from tax breaks to invest in large-cap ETFs..

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Taxes CRA

Image source: Getty Images

While paying taxes is inevitable, Canadians can look to take advantage of several tax breaks offered by the Canada Revenue Agency, or CRA, to reduce their tax liability each year. One such non-refundable tax credit is the basic personal amount, or BPA, which can be claimed by all Canadian residents.

The primary aim of the BPA is to offer a full reduction from federal income tax to individuals with taxable income below the BPA. Moreover, it provides a partial reduction to taxpayers with taxable income above the BPA.

Basically, a non-refundable tax credit reduces the amount you may owe. However, if your non-refundable tax credit is more than what you owe, you will not be eligible for a refund on the difference amount.

How much will the BPA tax credit help you save?

The BPA was increased to $13,229 in 2020 for those with a net income of less than $150,473. The increase is reduced for individuals with a net income between $150,473 and $214,368. So, if you earn over $214,368, your BPA will stay at $12,298.

The BPA has increased to $13,808 in 2021, $14,398 in 2022, and $15,000 in 2023, after which it will be indexed to inflation. In 2024, the BPA has increased to $15,705, which means your tax bill will reduce by $2,355.75 (15% of $15,705) next year.

Use tax credits and buy diversified index funds

Canadians can invest the savings originating from tax breaks and invest the proceeds into diversified exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. Generally, ETFs allow you to gain exposure to a basket of stocks at a low cost, diversifying your portfolio and reducing overall risk.

Over 80% of large-cap funds fail to beat their benchmarks, which shows us how difficult it is to invest in individual stocks. So, if you invest in index funds, there is a good chance for you to beat a majority of investment managers over time.

iShares S&P/TSX Index 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) offers you access to the 60 largest companies in Canada. With more than $10.5 billion in assets under management, the XIU ETF also provides you with a dividend yield of 3.5%.

In the last 20 years, the XIU ETF has returned 177% to shareholders. After adjusting for dividends, total returns are closer to 367%. In this period, the equity markets have wrestled with the dot-com bubble, the great financial crash, the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and multiple interest rate hikes.

Despite numerous headwinds, the Canadian equity market has delivered inflation-beating returns to shareholders over two decades.

Equity investors can diversify their portfolios further by holding ETFs such as Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VSP), which provides you exposure to the 500 largest companies in the U.S.

With $2.45 billion in assets under management, it offers you a yield of 1.3%. Moreover, the VSP ETF is hedged to the Canadian dollar, sheltering you from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

In the last 10 years, the VSP ETF has returned 171% in dividend-adjusted gains and remains a compelling choice for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks on the TSX today offer future growth and income, with most seeing falls during the last year…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Rising From the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have surged back after crashing and burning, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

The Allure of Passive Income: Exploring Canada’s Top Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks provide stellar passive income, with returns that are pretty much guaranteed! So hop in before this deal…

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Why Now Is the Time to Buy 2 Stocks in Bulk

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX growth stocks long-term investors can buy in bulk in November 2023.

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

1 Consumer Stock That Could Fly High in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Canada Goose Holdings (TSX:GOOS) is just one high-end consumer stock that could fly higher once the recession fears pass.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

GICS vs. High-Yield Stocks: What’s the Better Buy for a TFSA?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is already a great way to invest for the future, but how should investors create passive income? Through…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Are you worried your pension might not be sufficient to meet your daily expenses? Boost your TFSA passive income with…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

2 Auto Stocks That Could Roll Higher in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) and another auto play are beaten down and could have huge upside once the economy turns.

Read more »