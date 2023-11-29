Home » Investing » 2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for November 2023

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for November 2023

November brings holiday season cheer for retail stocks. And this time, e-commerce stocks made a difference.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office

Image source: Getty Images

The holiday season cheer is here. The Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest shopping period in North America and marks the beginning of holiday season sales. For a long time, the holiday season brought cheer to retailers and consumer goods. And now it also brings cheer to e-commerce stocks, especially after the pandemic increased e-commerce share in retail sales to 16.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 12.7% in the 2019 quarter, as per the US Commerce Department. 

Two top Canadian growth stocks for November 

Two e-commerce stocks witnessed their steepest November growth in more than four years of over 50% in 2023. A major reason behind a 50% surge in less than a month is the stock price pullback after the 2022 tech bubble burst and the ensuing aggressive interest rate hikes. 

Nuvei 

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock bottomed out between April 2022 and October 2023, falling 80% during the interest rate cycle. Apart from the tech bubble burst and rate hike, the payments platform app fell prey to short sellers despite strong fundamentals and growth potential in a stronger economy. As e-commerce volumes picked up in the holiday season, so did the payments volume, driving seasonal revenue growth. 

Moreover, asset managers believe that the rate hike is coming to an end. The central bank will begin a rate-cut cycle from next year. The easing of interest rates will encourage spending, boosting payment volume. Nuvei has debt on its balance sheet because of an acquisition. However, it has lower expenses that can help it withstand the higher interest rates and grow in the long term as its interest expense falls. 

The stock has surged 49% in November, its highest holiday season growth in a month. There is still room for growth till Christmas, but I would avoid buying the stock at the current price point as it is oversold. But if you own the stock, keep holding it till the holiday season cheer lasts and then consider selling it next year in January. 

Shopify stock 

Shopify stock moved with the same momentum as Nuvei as both enjoyed holiday cheer. The e-commerce platform’s annual earnings are more skewed towards the fourth quarter. It expected high-teens revenue growth in the fourth quarter. But looking at the Black Friday sales response, Shopify will likely beat its estimates. 

Moreover, the company has been cutting costs to return to profitability. It sold its logistics operations, and that helped it report operating profit instead of loss. While the company sees recovery, the mid-holiday season is not the right time to buy the stock. This rally will most likely fade in March, creating a buying opportunity. 

While most growth stocks are in their growth spree, some dividend stocks are just picking up momentum. Magna International stock offers a good buying opportunity as it has slipped way too low over the anticipation of a recession. When the recession news is official, these growth stocks could plunge, creating a buying opportunity. 

It is time to rethink your portfolio in November and prepare for a rise and/or fall in stock price as the interest rate trend reverses. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth tech stocks such as Lightspeed and Snowflake have the potential to deliver game-changing returns to shareholders over time.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Climbs 35% in a Month: What Investors Should Do Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock is still down, despite becoming profitable and major future growth on the way. So, what now?

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TFSA isn’t only for short-term goals. With a little time, here’s how you can use stocks to get rich.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for two TSX stocks that could get you $1 million in 20 years? Here are my two…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Surges Past 52-Week Highs: Is it Still a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock reported yet another record-setting Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend. But does that mean it's still a buy?

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Canadian bank earnings and the U.S. consumer confidence data could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Alibaba Just Became a Dividend Stock… Could This TSX Stock be Next?

| Andrew Button

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) recently became a dividend stock. Could Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) be next?

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Rising From the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have surged back after crashing and burning, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down…

Read more »