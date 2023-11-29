Home » Investing » Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy Today?

Passive Income: Is Enbridge Stock a Good Buy Today?

Enbridge just gave investors some great news.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) just gave its shareholders some good news. Investors who focus on high-yield passive income are wondering if ENB stock is currently undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused on passive income.

Enbridge news

Enbridge just released its 2024 financial guidance. The energy infrastructure giant expects its base business earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to come in at $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion next year. Distributable cash flow (DCF) is expected to be $5.40 to $5.80 per share. This would mean a 4% increase in the base business EBITDA and a 3% increase in DCF compared to the midpoint of the 2023 guidance. Management confirmed the company is on track to hit its guidance for 2023.

ENB stock

Enbridge trades for close to $47 per share at the time of writing. This is off the 2023 low of around $43 the stock hit in October but is still down from the 2022 high above $59.

Rising interest rates are to blame for most of the decline. Investors are concerned that the jump in borrowing costs will hurt profits and reduce cash available for distributions. Enbridge uses debt as part of its financing for acquisitions and growth projects.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates over the past two years to cool off the economy and reduce inflation. The efforts appear to be working, and economists widely expect the central banks to start cutting rates at some point in 2024.

Growth projects

Enbridge is driving growth through acquisitions and development projects. The company recently announced a US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States. Enbridge also has a $24 billion capital program on the go that will boost revenue and cash flow as new assets are completed and go into service.

Oil and natural gas transmission networks remain important for the business, but Enbridge’s investments in the past few years have focused on exports, renewable energy, and natural gas distribution. These moves help diversify the revenue stream and set the business up to benefit from growth trends. International demand for Canadian and American oil and natural gas is expected to increase in the coming years as countries seek out reliable fuel sources. At the same time, solar and wind projects should ramp up with support from government incentives. On the utilities side, Enbridge is positioned to take advantage of the anticipated transition to hydrogen that will use natural gas infrastructure.

Dividend

Enbridge just announced a 3.1% dividend increase for 2024. This marks the 29 consecutive year of dividend growth. At the current share price, the new quarterly payout of $0.915 per share would provide an annualized dividend yield of about 7.8%.

Is ENB stock a buy?

Ongoing market volatility should be expected until there is clarity on the end for rate hikes, but investors seeking reliable, high-yield passive income might want to start adding ENB stock to their portfolios at this level. The 2024 guidance and dividend increase should support the share price heading into next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $2,400 Per Year Tax-Free in Your TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can put extra money in your pocket.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Profits: Canada’s Top Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two underrated companies are among Canada’s top dividend payers that can help maximize your profits in the stock market.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $538/Month

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to build a TFSA portfolio that earns you $538 in monthly passive income? Here is an investment…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 11.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery REIT is a high dividend TSX stock, making it attractive to income-seeking investors in 2023.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Currently Yielding More Than 7%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high yields and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great Dividend Stocks to Own for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Financial Stock or Sun Life Financial Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these finance stocks are great investments, but which is the better buy on the TSX today: Manulife (TSX:MFC)…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Canadian Stocks Set to Dominate the Global Market

| Kay Ng

Both Canadian stocks are good buys for their global growth potential and solid income growth, especially on any stock weakness.

Read more »