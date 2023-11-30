Home » Investing » Beyond SPY Stock: Top U.S. Picks for Canadian Investors

Beyond SPY Stock: Top U.S. Picks for Canadian Investors

Venturing beyond SPY stock opens up a world of investment possibilities for Canadian investors. Top U.S. picks include Apple.

Investors are constantly on the lookout for opportunities beyond the conventional. For Canadian investors, diversifying into top-performing U.S. stocks is a strategic move to consider. While the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) offers exposure to the broader U.S. market, let’s explore three standout stocks that present compelling prospects for Canadian investors seeking a more focused approach.

Apple

In the fast-paced world of technology, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has consistently stood out as a beacon of innovation and financial stability. The company’s transformative products, from the iconic iPhone to the sleek MacBook, have not only reshaped industries but also contributed to Apple’s impressive market performance.

Apple represents more than just a tech stock; it’s an investment in a company with a proven track record of financial success. Amidst the dynamic tech landscape, Apple’s ability to adapt and maintain a loyal customer base sets it apart. The company’s ecosystem, including services like the App Store and Apple Music, adds an extra layer of resilience to its portfolio.

Moreover, Apple has consistently demonstrated its commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. For investors looking for a blend of innovation and stability in the tech sector, Apple remains a compelling choice with the potential for long-term growth.

Johnson & Johnson

Healthcare is often viewed as a stable sector. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) embodies this stability with a diversified portfolio that spans pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products. This diversified approach not only provides a buffer against market volatility but also positions Johnson & Johnson as a resilient investment.

One of the standout features for investors considering Johnson & Johnson is the company’s commitment to dividends. Johnson & Johnson has a robust history of not only weathering economic uncertainties but also consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments. For investors looking for a reliable income stream, Johnson & Johnson’s track record makes it an appealing choice.

Furthermore, the healthcare sector is known for its defensive characteristics, as demand for healthcare products and services tends to persist regardless of economic conditions. For investors seeking stability with the potential for income generation, Johnson & Johnson stands as a stalwart within the healthcare industry.

Amazon.com 

When exploring opportunities beyond SPY, it’s impossible to overlook the disruptive force that is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). While widely recognized for revolutionizing e-commerce, Amazon’s influence extends far beyond online retail. The company has diversified into cloud computing with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and has a significant presence in the entertainment industry with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon represents an enticing prospect to tap into multiple sectors through a single investment. The e-commerce giant’s relentless pursuit of innovation and ability to enter and dominate new markets make it a dynamic player. While Amazon’s stock may come with a premium price tag, its potential for sustained growth and market leadership makes it an appealing option for investors with a long-term horizon.

In conclusion, Canadian investors looking to go beyond the traditional SPY stock have a wealth of options to explore. From the tech prowess of Apple to the resilience of Johnson & Johnson in healthcare and the relentless innovation of Amazon, these three stocks represent diverse opportunities for investors seeking growth, stability, and a foothold in key sectors of the U.S. market. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Stephanie Chateauneuf owns shares of Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

