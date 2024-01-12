Home » Investing » 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet are three of the best stocks available on the Robinhood trading platform to buy and hold forever.

Robinhood, the commission-free trading platform, has democratized investing, allowing a new generation of traders to access the stock market. If you’re seeking stocks to buy and hold for the long term, here are three attractive stocks available on Robinhood that have the potential to be solid performers in the years to come.

Tesla, Inc. 

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), led by the charismatic Elon Musk, has become synonymous with innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy sectors. The company’s ambitious mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy has captured the interest of investors globally.

Tesla is a leader in the EV market, holding a substantial share globally. Its commitment to electric cars, energy storage, and solar products places it at the forefront of the green revolution.

Tesla’s relentless pursuit of innovation sets it apart. Continuous advancements in battery technology, self-driving capabilities, and energy solutions contribute to its competitive edge.

With the world shifting towards renewable energy, Tesla’s growth potential remains robust. The company is expanding its Gigafactories worldwide to meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions.

Despite occasional market volatility, Tesla has consistently delivered impressive returns for long-term investors, making it a favourite on the Robinhood platform.

Amazon 

Founded by Jeff Bezos, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not just an e-commerce giant; it’s a tech giant that has reshaped the retail industry and expanded into various lucrative sectors. Investing in Amazon means gaining exposure to e-commerce, cloud computing, and the broader digital revolution.

Amazon stands as the world’s largest online retailer, boasting an extensive product range and efficient delivery services. The ongoing shift towards online shopping further solidifies its position.

AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing division, is a major revenue driver. As businesses increasingly rely on cloud services, AWS is poised for sustained growth.

Beyond retail and cloud services, Amazon has successfully ventured into streaming services, smart devices, and artificial intelligence, showcasing its ability to diversify and adapt.

Amazon’s proven track record of resilience and adaptability makes it an attractive long-term investment on Robinhood.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is a tech giant with a dominant presence in online search, advertising, and various emerging technologies. Google’s influence extends far beyond its search engine, making Alphabet a solid long-term investment.

Google’s advertising platform is a primary revenue source, benefitting from its search engine’s massive user base. The company’s advertising capabilities are unparalleled in the digital space.

Alphabet invests significantly in moonshot projects through its subsidiary, X. Projects like Waymo (autonomous vehicles) and Verily (healthcare technology) demonstrate its commitment to innovation.

Google’s search engine remains the preferred choice for internet users globally. The company’s ability to provide relevant search results ensures its continued dominance.

Alphabet’s diverse portfolio and consistent innovation make it an attracitve long-term investment, aligning with the buy-and-hold strategy.

Bottom line

Investing in stocks on Robinhood provides a straightforward way to build a long-term portfolio. Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet are three stocks that have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and adaptability. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, these companies show characteristics that align with a buy-and-hold strategy.

Remember, successful long-term investing requires diligence, patience, and a commitment to understanding the businesses you invest in. As you consider these stocks, assess your risk tolerance, and ensure they align with your overall investment goals. The key to a successful “buy and hold forever” strategy is the ability to stay focused on the long-term horizon amid short-term market noise.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Stephanie Chateauneuf owns shares of Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

