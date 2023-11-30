Home » Investing » This Lithium Stock Could Be a Genius Way to Invest in EVs

This Lithium Stock Could Be a Genius Way to Invest in EVs

For investors seeking a top lithium stock to buy and hold in this current market, here’s why Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) is a great pick.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric car being charged

Image source: Getty Images

As countries around the world take measures to curb carbon emissions, the electric vehicles (EVs) sector has become an excellent avenue for long-term growth. However, due to high manufacturing costs, low demand, and several other factors, investors shy away from buying EV stocks. 

In this regard, there is one stock that can be a smart way to invest in EVs. It is Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC). Keep reading to find out why. 

Lithium Americas separates to form two independent lithium companies

As per reports on October 4th, Lithium Americas has completed its reorganization to become two separate publicly traded entities. One is Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC), while the other is Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX:LAAC). 

This separation will enable the companies to focus on their respective regions, namely the United States and Argentina, thus capitalizing on the developing lithium industry. 

USD 1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy 

According to data on September 29th, Lithium Americas is in talks with the USA Department of Energy (DOE) to get a USD 1 billion loan for its Nevada project. This mine has the potential to be North America’s largest lithium source. 

It can act as a reliable long-term supplier for the EV batteries industry and will aid US President Joe Biden’s efforts to reduce dependency on Chinese imports. As per company sources, this loan can fund up to 75% of the project and help the company strengthen its position in the North American market. 

Strong progress in Lithium Americas’ long-term projects

Reports on August 10th state that Lithium Americas’ Caucharí-Olaroz project in Argentina has completed its first lithium production. It is ready to ramp up to its 40,000 tonnes/annum Stage 1 capacity of generating battery-grade lithium carbonate by mid-2024. 

Additionally, in the Pastos Grandes Basin, the company continues advancing its USD 30 million development plan. It has also completed a geophysics program in order to efficiently map the basin and develop its brine production system. 

The company has also acquired Arena Minerals, along with the latter’s 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna project. These moves will enable Lithium Americas to significantly increase its presence in Argentina’s lithium industry. 

Bottom line

Keeping in mind the business plans of Lithium Americas, this company has strong long-term profit-generating potential. Furthermore, given the major role played by this metal in EV battery production, investing in this stock is surely an excellent way to gain exposure to the electric vehicle industry. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Rising From the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have surged back after crashing and burning, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Energy Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks to Invest in This Month

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These prices won’t last forever. Here are two discounted TSX stocks that should be on your watch list right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The Canadian bank earnings might keep TSX stocks volatile this week, as investors await the important quarterly gross domestic product…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Pipeline Powerhouse: Is Enbridge’s Yield Too Good to Ignore?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a 7.6% dividend yield. Is it a buy?

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top TSX Utility Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas stocks wax and wane, but utility stocks stay strong. Yet, I would consider this newer one if…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Fortis Stock – Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock sports a 7.64% yield at today's prices. Can you trust the yield?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Are Gaining Traction in Canada

| Robin Brown

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) are further along the curve than most other stocks in the sector.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index may remain choppy for the third consecutive session today, as the U.S. stock market will close early.

Read more »