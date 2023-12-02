TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

These three Canadian stocks are super cheap for retirees looking for a great buy that will last the test of time, especially in a TFSA.

If you’re looking for a deal, now is the time to get one. That’s especially true if you’re a retiree with a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Canadian investors have been seeking out dividend stocks all over the place, but haven’t really taken into consideration the growth that’s coming. This, too, is passive income that retirees should consider when making their investments.

So today, we’re going to look at two Canadian stocks that remain incredibly cheap for retirees to consider. Ones that offer dividend income, but also superior growth – growth that looks to stand the test of time. So let’s get right into it.

goeasy

First, let’s look at long-term loan provider goeasy (TSX:GSY). Goeasy stock is an incredibly great investment for retirees to consider. Throughout time, everyone has needed loans. And goeasy has been around since 1990 providing lending and leasing services to Canadians across the country.

Yet many thought the stock wouldn’t do well after a government announcement stated it will reduce the maximum allowable rate of interest to an annual percentage rate (APR) of 35%. Some thought this would hurt the company’s portfolio of loans, but goeasy stock was excited by the news. It would attract smaller, higher-interest companies and push them towards goeasy, it argued. And that seems to be happening.

Goeasy recently announced yet another record-setting earnings report. Further, loan originations rose 13% year over year to $722 million, helping drive a 23% increase in revenue to $322 million. So while shares are up 23% in the last month, there is certainly more to come – all while receiving a higher-than-usual 2.95% dividend yield.

Topicus.com

For those wanting in on future gains at the right price, retirees can look at Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). Now usually I would not recommend a new tech stock to retirees looking for future returns. However, Topicus stock is different. That’s because it’s a spin off of long-time essential software acquisition company, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Both invest in essential software, buying it and putting it out again under their name. Constellation will help run the company until its management team, picked by the superior Constellation management team, can run it. One runs in North America, the other in Europe. The main difference? Constellation trades at $3,155 as of writing, with Topicus stock at just $94.

So if you want major returns in the next decade or so, Topicus stock looks like a solid buy. While it doesn’t offer a dividend, this could happen in the future as it becomes just as solid as Constellation stock.

Brookfield Renewable

Another stock that’s perfect for both dividends and returns, but is majorly cheap right now, is Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN). Brookfield stock managed to hit around $70 per share when United States President Joe Biden announced more investment into renewable energy. Yet this quickly bled off as the market started to drop.

However, there is still a lot of growth left for Brookfield stock. In fact, it has been making partnerships to add an even more diversified set of renewable energy assets to its portfolio around the world. Further, while earnings have been down, this comes down to foreign currency exchange rates, as well as higher interest on loans and lower fair value. So these are all short-term issues for long-term investors.

Today, you can pick up Brookfield stock trading down 13% in the last year, and at just 1.4 times sales. Its enterprise value (EV) also trades at just 12.2 over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Finally, you can grab a dividend yield of 5.57%, far higher than the five-year average of 4.38%. So retirees, if you’re looking for growth and returns and dividends, here are the three I would pick up and hold on tightly.