Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

Utility stocks are great for safe dividend income. Here are three of the top Canadian utility stocks to buy for passive income in December.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Utility stocks have traditionally been safe investments for dividend investors. Utilities provide essential services to the modern world (like electricity, natural gas, and water) in a safe and predictable manner.

In return, they earn a contracted return on the investments they make. This makes them very predictable stocks for sustainable and steadily growing dividends.

Unfortunately, during the pandemic, a few aggressive utilities took on too much variable-rate debt. The consequence was they were forced to sell off assets and reduce their dividend (which is unheard of in the utility world).

Not all utilities are built the same. Here are three different types of utilities that look well set up for dividends and modest growth in the years ahead.

A utility stock for the decades

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the gold standard utility stock in Canada. It has grown its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Fortis has 10 utilities across North America and the Caribbean. 99% of its revenues come from regulated distribution and transmission operations.

Fortis has a $25 billion capital plan of relatively low-risk projects over the next five years. From this, it hopes to grow its rate base by a compounded annual rate of around 6%. It plans to finance this largely with internally generated cash and some debt. This means it won’t largely dilute shareholders to create that growth.

Right now, it foresees growing its dividend by between 4% and 6% over that period. Overall, the company has a very conservative balance sheet, with much of its debt very long-dated. It has a dividend-payout ratio below 80%, so its current 4.3% yield is sustainable.

A natural gas utility stock

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is not the most straightforward utility. It operates several natural gas distribution and storage utilities across the United States. It also has a large natural gas midstream operation across Western Canada.

The midstream business is volatile and tends to do well when natural gas prices are elevated. When natural gas is strong, this business segment is extremely profitable.

The utility helps balance out the volatility of the other segment. It also is growing faster than most, with an annual expected growth rate in the 8-10% range.

This utility stock yields 4%. After rightsizing its balance sheet in the past few years, this company has been steadily increasing its dividend.

It hopes to grow its earnings per share and dividend annually by 5-7% over the next five years. It targets a payout ratio between 50-60%, so its dividend should be sustainable if it can manage its debt thoughtfully.

An energy infrastructure stock with a nice yield

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is not technically a utility, but it has very utility-like operations. It provides crucial infrastructure assets (pipelines, natural gas processing, storage, and export terminals) for the Canadian energy industry. 85% of its assets are contracted. The contracted income largely supports its attractive 5.85% dividend.

Over the past few years, Pembina has been generating more cash than it utilizes. As a result, its balance sheet is in very strong condition. While the company has not been growing overly much, it has been positioning for a large acquisition or capital project.

It continues to evaluate opportunities (LNG, Transmountain). In the meantime, the dividend is well-covered, and the company has been growing it by the low single digits over the past few years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Kay Ng

Here are some of the best TSX stocks for passive monthly income. Investors should explore to see if they're a…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three cheap TSX stocks are some of the best buys on the TSX, and yet their share price is…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Could Create $1,353 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can create massive passive income from two sources, so don't miss out before a recovery in 2024!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy This Top Bank Stock for High-Yielding Dividends

| Adam Othman

Generate a superior passive-income stream by investing in this high-yielding dividend stock from Canada’s Big Six banks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Dividend Stocks I Plan on Holding Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield TSX dividend stocks, such as Enbridge, offer you tasty yields and trade at significant discounts to consensus price targets.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are super cheap for retirees looking for a great buy that will last the test of…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

CPP Disability Benefits: Here’s How Much You Could Get

| Andrew Button

Not everybody can get CPP disability benefits. If you want some passive income, consider investing in Royal Bank of Canada…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Boosting Your Monthly Income: TSX Stocks That Deliver

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing can boost regular or active incomes, especially select TSX stocks that pay monthly dividends.

Read more »