Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

Hold a basket of cheap and undervalued TSX stocks in a TFSA to benefit from game-changing returns in 2024 and beyond.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit has increased to $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023, taking the cumulative contribution room to $95,000 for this registered account.

One of the most popular investment accounts in Canada, the TFSA allows you to hold a variety of asset classes, such as stock, bonds, and mutual funds. Further, any returns generated in the TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes, making it an ideal account to hold a combination of growth and dividend stocks.

Here’s where you can invest $7,000 in the TFSA next year.

Athabasca Oil stock

Valued at $2.2 billion by market cap, Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH) has returned over 270% to investors in the past five years, easily outpacing the broader markets. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta.

Despite its outsized gains, ATH stock is quite cheap and trades at 6.5 times forward earnings. While Athabasca Oil is part of the capital-intensive energy sector, its balance sheet is light on debt, allowing it to generate generous cash flows through an asset base that is long-life and low-decline.

In the third quarter (Q3), Athabasca reported a net loss of $70.2 million. However, its free cash flow more than doubled to $108 million due to an uptick in oil prices.

Analysts remain bullish on ATH stock and expect shares to surge over 30% in the next 12 months.

goeasy stock

A company operating in the financial lending space, goeasy (TSX:GSY) has created massive wealth for shareholders. In the past two decades, the TSX stock has returned a whopping 3,610% to investors after adjusting for dividends. goeasy also offers you a tasty dividend yield of 3.9%.

The lending environment is quite tepid due to rising interest rates and higher inflation. Moreover, interest rate hikes might lead to an uptick in delinquency rates, making goeasy a high-risk investment today.

However, goeasy ended Q3 with $722 million in loan originations, an increase of 13% year over year. The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of credit applications, which grew 30%, leading to record loan originations across the company’s products and acquisition channels.

goeasy ended Q3 with a consumer loan portfolio of $3.43 billion, an increase of 33% year over year, allowing it to increase sales by 23% to $322 million.

Priced at eight times forward earnings, GSY stock trades at a discount of 28% to consensus price target estimates.

Hammond Power Solutions stock

The final TFSA stock on my list is Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A), a company that designs, manufactures, and sells various transformers in Canada and other international markets.

Valued at $943 million by market cap, Hammond Power has delivered game-changing returns to shareholders. Since December 2003, HPS stock is up 32,560% after adjusting for dividends.

But its growth story is far from over, as analysts expect sales to rise to $770 million in 2024, up from $558 million in 2022. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to rise from $3.77 per share to $5.46 per share in this period.

Priced at 14.5 times forward earnings, HPS stock is quite cheap, given earnings are forecast to rise by 29% in 2023 and 12.3% in 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Investing

3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable and reliable businesses, I believe these three low-volatility stocks would be an ideal buy for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Stocks for Beginners

2 CRA Benefits Canadians Won’t Want to Forget

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are coming up fast, and you certainly don't want to forget about them. It could cost you…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Adam Othman

Just like investing any savings you have at any given time in the market, accumulating your savings and investing a…

Read more »

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

Earn as Much as 110% in 2024 (While Keeping the CRA Away)

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding quality tech stocks such as Nuvei and CrowdStrike in a TFSA is a great strategy to build long-term wealth.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian bank stocks might soar after years of sideways trading and could be excellent additions to your self-directed…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

$15,000 in This Dividend Stock Pays You $1,650 a Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Slate Grocery is a recession-resistant REIT that offers you a high dividend yield and pays shareholders a monthly dividend.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Up by 21%: Should You Buy Dollarama Stock Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Considering its solid business model and strong growth prospects, this TSX stock warrants a place on your radar, if not…

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Your CPP Pension Is Not Paying Enough? Do This

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you worried that the CPP might not be able to cover expenses in retirement? Invest in blue-chip dividend stocks…

Read more »