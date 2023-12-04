Home » Investing » Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in December 2023

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in December 2023

Here’s why you may consider investing in energy infrastructure companies such as Enerflex in December 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in oil stocks can be quite tricky due to the cyclical nature of the energy sector. Generally, oil prices gain pace during periods of economic expansion, allowing energy companies to deliver substantial cash flows and profits. Alternatively, as oil prices nosedive when global economies contract, profit margins narrow, driving share prices significantly lower.

However, investors can consider gaining exposure to energy infrastructure companies such as Enerflex (TSX:EFX) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) that generate predictable cash flows across market cycles. Generally, infrastructure companies operate pipelines that transport commodities such as oil and natural gas, for which they charge a fee. These long-term fee-based contracts are tied to inflation, making companies relatively immune to fluctuations in commodity prices.

Due to a stable stream of cash flows, most energy infrastructure companies also pay shareholders a dividend, making them attractive to income-seeking investors.

Is Enerflex stock a good buy right now?

Valued at $700 million by market cap, Enerflex provides energy infrastructure and transition solutions to natural gas markets in the Americas.

It reported adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $122 million and operating cash flow of $71 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. Due to strong bookings, it ended Q3 with a record backlog of $1.6 billion in the engineered systems business.

Enerflex is also on track to end the year with a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5 times, as it repaid $41 million of long-term debt in Q3.

Enerflex reported a net debt balance of $1.2 billion, including $163 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company also maintains a strong liquidity position with access to $328 million under its credit facility.

Enerflex continues to invest in capital expenditures, which should drive future cash flows higher. Analysts expect its adjusted earnings to widen from $0.21 per share in 2023 to $0.65 per share in 2024. So, priced at 8.8 times forward earnings, EFX stock is quite cheap, and it trades at a discount of 90% to consensus price target estimates.

TC Energy offers you a yield of 7.3%

Among the largest companies in Canada, TC Energy offers shareholders a dividend yield of 7.3%. Moreover, these payouts have risen by 6.4% annually in the past two decades.

Despite a challenging macro environment in 2023, a strong U.S. dollar and TC Energy’s robust business model will allow it to increase comparable EBITDA by 8% year over year.

In recent years, TC Energy has deployed capital to optimize its portfolio, leverage core competencies, and capture growth potential in businesses such as natural gas and power.

TC Energy disclosed plans to spin off its liquids pipeline business to focus on a highly regulated, low-risk, and utility-like portfolio with a balance of income and growth. It also expects to advance $3 billion of asset sales next year, the proceeds of which will be deployed to lower balance sheet debt.

TC Energy aims to end 2024 with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.75 times while spending between $6 billion and $7 billion in capital expenditures.

Due to its capital growth investments in the natural gas and power businesses, TC Energy expects to deliver comparable EBITDA growth of 7% between 2023 and 2026, which should drive dividend payouts higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enerflex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 1 Undervalued Stock to Invest in for December 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Athabasca Oil is a cheap energy stock trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in December 2023.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: This Dividend Aristocrat Could Gain in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is looking like a great buy as management expects it to grow in 2024.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

This Lithium Stock Could Be a Genius Way to Invest in EVs

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking a top lithium stock to buy and hold in this current market, here's why Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Rising From the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks have surged back after crashing and burning, and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Energy Stocks

2 Undervalued Stocks to Invest in This Month

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These prices won’t last forever. Here are two discounted TSX stocks that should be on your watch list right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The Canadian bank earnings might keep TSX stocks volatile this week, as investors await the important quarterly gross domestic product…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Pipeline Powerhouse: Is Enbridge’s Yield Too Good to Ignore?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a 7.6% dividend yield. Is it a buy?

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top TSX Utility Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas stocks wax and wane, but utility stocks stay strong. Yet, I would consider this newer one if…

Read more »