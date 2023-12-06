Home » Investing » Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy BCE Stock?

Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy BCE Stock?

Looking for a great stock to buy at a serious discount? It’s the right time to buy BCE (TSX:BCE) stock now and start earning a juicy income.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

Finding the right mix of investments for your portfolio can make the difference between retiring comfortably or working a few extra years. Fortunately, there are plenty of options on the market to help establish that right mix, and now might be the right time to buy.

Here’s a look at BCE (TSX:BCE) and why this is the right time to buy BCE stock.

First, an introduction

Most investors are aware of BCE, but few truly realize the complete scope of what the telecom offers. Apart from being one of the largest telecoms in Canada, BCE also operates a massive media segment.

That media business provides an alternative, yet complementary revenue stream to its core subscription business. In fact, BCE’s media segment blankets the entire country and enhances what is already a sizable defensive moat.

That moat primarily comes thanks to BCE’s core subscription business. The company offers wireline, wireless, internet, and TV service across its nationwide network. And while the defensive appeal of telecoms like BCE is well-known, that appeal has increased in recent years.

When the pandemic forced office workers to become remote warriors, the need for a fast and reliable internet connection became one of necessity. And several years on, that necessity persists. In the most recent quarter, BCE reported 79,327 net activations, reflecting 6.1% growth over the prior period.

That same reliance can be said of BCE’s wireless segment. The most recent quarter proved to be the second-best quarterly result for the segment ever. During that quarter, BCE saw 231,212 total mobile phone and connected device activations.

But what makes it the right time to buy BCE?

Now is the right time to buy BCE

If there’s a single word to sum up the market in 2023, it’s volatile. Conflicts, rising interest rates, crazy inflation, we’ve seen it all this year.

And that market volatility has played a role in pushing much of the market, and BCE, lower. As of the time of writing, BCE trades down 13% over the trailing 12-month period.

Year to date, the stock’s performance improves slightly, but it’s still down 6%.

In other words, prospective investors considering the right time to buy BCE stock can pick up shares of the telecom at a decent discount right now.

Oh, and perhaps best of all, that discounted stock price also means that BCE’s dividend has swelled to a juicy 7.04%. This handily makes the stock one of the best-paying dividend stocks on the market.

As an income stock, BCE really shines. The telecom has provided investors with a tasty quarterly dividend without fail for well over a century. Additionally, BCE has provided investors with an annual or better uptick to that dividend for over a decade.

For prospective investors with $30,000 to drop into BCE, that works out to an income of $2,080. Remember that investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can reinvest it until needed, allowing it to grow further.

Final thoughts

No investment is without risk, and that includes BCE. The rising interest rates we’ve seen over the past year have impacted debt-heavy businesses like telecoms. Fortunately, BCE offers investors a huge defensive moat to offset some of that risk.

Factor in the swollen yield and long-term appeal of the stock, and you have both a great long-term stock for any portfolio.

In my opinion, BCE is an excellent addition to any long-term portfolio, and with its current discount, it really is the right time to buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Up 10% in a Month, Is Loblaw Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) has seen a strong increase in share price in the last month, but could more be on…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

Defensive Sectors: A Safe Haven for Canadian Investors in a Bear Market       

| Daniel Da Costa

As uncertainty continues to increase in the stock market, buying stocks in defensive sectors can help protect your capital.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in monthly paying dividend ETFs can help you generate a steady stream of recurring passive income for life.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $215.56 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is easy to make; all it takes is consistency and contributions, and, of course, the right dividend stock…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Why Utility Stocks Could Be Canada’s Safeguard Against Growing Rates

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can do well, despite rising interest rates.

Read more »

eat food
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in December 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can add the best Canadian food stocks to their portfolios for capital protection and stability.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

With an 8.02% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy NorthWest Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest (TSX:NWH.UN) stock was a huge dividend win in the past that seemed unstoppable, but it seems it has now…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: TELUS Stock or TD Bank?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are strong options for investors seeking passive income, but which is going to offer a smoother…

Read more »