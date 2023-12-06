Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 6

Falling commodity prices could weigh on TSX stocks today, as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks remained bearish for a second consecutive session on Tuesday after the release of mixed economic data from the United States, as commodity prices across the board continued to decline. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 34 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 20,376.

On the one hand, weaker-than-expected U.S. job openings data strengthened the possibility that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further, leading to a rally in real estate and tech stocks. On the other hand, strong non-manufacturing purchasing managers index data and a selloff in commodity markets drove other stock market sectors, including utilities, metal mining, and energy, downward — pressuring the TSX index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Tilray Brands, Torex Gold Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Seabridge Gold were the worst-performing stocks, as they plunged by at least 5.5% each.

On the flip side, shares of Shopify, North West Company, Nuvei, and Storagevault Canada inched up by more than 2% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock was also among the top gainers as it climbed up by 1.7% to $5.36 per share, extending its month-to-date gains to 7.6%. Yesterday’s rise in BB stock came after ECARX Holdings, a Shanghai-headquartered smart mobility company, announced a partnership with Black Sesame Technologies and BlackBerry.

Under this partnership, these three companies are expected to jointly deploy the ECARX Skyland ADAS platform in Lynk & Co’s flagship SUV, which is powered by BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino real-time operating system and Black Sesame’s A1000 ADAS chip. After recent gains, BB stock is now up 21.5% on a year-to-date basis.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were bearish early Wednesday morning amid growing demand concerns from China. Considering that, the resource-heavy main TSX index could trade on a weak note at the open today.

Besides the important non-farm employment data from the United States, Canadian investors will closely monitor the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate decision and statement about the economy this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, North West, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.   

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, December 4

| Jitendra Parashar

The commodity market’s heavy losses in early trading could drive the main TSX index downward at the open today.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top TSX Mining and Materials Stocks to Buy for December 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these two TSX mining stocks in December 2023 to expect market-beating returns in the long run.

Read more »

Watch for the Warning Signs Stock Market Prices Trends 3d Illustration
Dividend Stocks

Where Smart Money is Going as Canadian Interest Rates Climb

| Puja Tayal

The interest rate climb is nearing its end. Smart investors are using this trend to invest in stocks with an…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Invest in Gold? 2 Shining Miners to Watch in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another TSX gold miner that could rise sharply into the new year and beyond!

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Metals and Mining Stocks

Cameco Stock Is up 92% This Year: Is it Still a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock could have more room to run, as nuclear power experiences a massive comeback.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index remains on track to end November on a strong bullish note, as it has already risen…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks the Answer to Canada’s Growing Interest Rate Dilemma?

| Puja Tayal

Gold price surged to its six-month high as market expects growing interest rate to ease from next year. How can…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Mix commodity prices could keep the main TSX index flat at the open today, as investors watch the quarterly U.S.…

Read more »