Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for a Bull Run

3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Set for a Bull Run

Investing in cheap and undervalued TSX stocks such as Cargojet and Real Matters can help you beat the broader indices in 2024.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

While the S&P 500 index has staged a remarkable comeback in 2023, gaining almost 19% year to date the TSX index has returned less than 4% in this period. It indicates there are several Canadian stocks across sectors trading at a discount to their intrinsic value.

Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks set for a bull run if market sentiment improves.

Dye & Durham stock

Valued at $700 million by market cap, Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock is down 76% below all-time highs. With operations in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, and Australia, Dye & Durham provides practice management solutions to legal professionals while delivering crucial data insights to support critical corporate transactions.

While sales were flat year over year at $120 million in the fiscal first quarter (Q1) of 2024 (ended in September), the company ended the quarter with $117 million in annual recurring revenue, or ARR.

Its ARR now accounts for 27% of total sales, up from just 13% in the year-ago period. An increase in recurring revenue should allow the company to generate stable cash flows across business cycles.

Dye & Durham recently disclosed plans to generate additional capital to de-lever its balance sheet and reduce leverage to less than four times the total net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization). It might include the potential sale of non-core assets, which might include offloading its financial services business.

DND stock trades at 1.7. times forward sales and at a discount of 67% to consensus price target estimates.

Real Matters stock

Down 80% from all-time highs, Real Matters (TSX:REAL) is valued at $420 million by market cap. A technology and network management company, Real Matters offers residential mortgage appraisals to the mortgage lending industry in North America.

The demand for its services reduced significantly in the past two years, due to rising interest rates and a sluggish macro environment. But Real Matters is forecast to increase sales by 13.7% to $66 million in fiscal 2024 (ending in September) and by 32% to $87.3 million in fiscal 2025. This impressive growth will allow Real Matters to end fiscal 2025 with earnings of $0.2 per share compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in fiscal 2023.

In the September quarter, Real Matters launched six new clients and new channels south of the border. It ended Q4 with $42 million in cash and no debt and trades at a discount of over 10% to consensus price targets.

Cargojet stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Cargojet (TSX:CJT), which is down over 50% from record highs. Cargojet operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities. It provides aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis, operating between points in the Americas and Europe.

With a fleet of 39 aircraft, Cargojet transports over 25 million pounds of cargo weekly. A weak macro environment has impacted consumer demand in recent quarters, driving sales and profit margins lower in the last three quarters.

However, Cargojet’s cost-saving efforts and improvements in the business environment should help it increase sales by 6.5% to $962 million and earnings by 16% year over year in 2024.

Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to gain 24% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Real Matters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Artificial Intelligence, Real Returns: Profiting From the AI Revolution

| Andrew Button

Tech companies like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) are profiting from the AI revolution.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has done wonderful this year, but it might be time for other tech stocks like this one to…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks and Wait a Decade 

| Puja Tayal

Investing to earn $1 million in a decade requires high-growth stocks. If you are willing to take risk, these stocks…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify’s Impressive Growth Be Paired With Future Dividend Payouts?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) has never paid a dividend. Can it afford to do so?

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 2 TSX Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors shouldn’t be shy about loading up on these two top tech stocks today.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Lightspeed Stock in Bulk

| Sneha Nahata

Buy Lightspeed stock in bulk to gain from the steep recovery in its price.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in December

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next three…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock I’d Buy Over Nvidia for 2024

| Joey Frenette

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock isn't the only AI play to put atop your shopping list this December.

Read more »