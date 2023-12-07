Home » Investing » The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in December 2023

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in December 2023

A Big Bank and a senior gold company are the best buys if you’re shopping for stocks in December 2023.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
gold stocks gold mining

Image source: Getty Images

The last month of the year is an excellent time to shop for stocks on the TSX. One earnings season just finished, and trading has been brisk lately. If you have $5,000, purchase volume leaders Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Kinross Gold (TSX:K).

The Big Bank is a no-brainer buy and a generous dividend payer, while the gold producer can be your safety net. Both stocks are the best buys in December 2023.

Wise buy

CIBC has gained momentum since its earnings release on November 30, 2023. At $57.70 per share, the bank stock is back in positive territory (+10.4%). Moreover, the dividend yield is an eye-popping 6.24% after the Board approved a 3.4% dividend hike.

In Q4 fiscal 2023, revenue declined 0.1% to $5.8 billion versus Q4 fiscal 2022, while net income increased 3.7% year over year to $1.5 billion. CIBC raised its provision for credit losses (PCL) by 24% to $541 million. For the full fiscal year (12 months ended October 31, 2023), net income dropped 23% to $5 billion from a year ago.

CIBC’s President and CEO, Victor Dodig, said, “In a more fluid economic environment in 2023, our bank delivered solid financial performance as we realized the benefits of our strategic investments and we continue to execute our client-focused strategy, highlighted by prudent expense management and continued growth in capital across key businesses.”

Dodig adds that the bank will enter the new fiscal year with a robust balance sheet and strong credit quality. Management intends to simplify the bank and focus on driving growth, particularly in the mass affluent and private wealth segments. Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services was the strongest of the four core business segments in fiscal 2023.

Besides the positive financial results in Q4 and the full fiscal year, CIBC’s dividend history remains a primary consideration for income investors. The bank’s dividend track record is now 155 years.

Top-tier gold producer

As of this writing, the basic materials sector (-5.75%), where mining stocks belong, is the second-worst performer after utilities (-6.45%). However, Kinross Gold outperforms the sector and the broader market (+4.59%). At $8 per share, investors are up 48.8% year-to-date and partake in the 2.03% dividend yield.

The $9.8 billion senior gold mining company operates mines and projects in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mauritania, and the United States. In August this year, Kinross broke ground in Alaska with the Manh Choh project near the Native Village of Tetlin. During the commemorative groundbreaking ceremony, its president and CEO, Paul Rollinson, said, “Manh Choh is a key part of Kinross’s future.”

Regarding the company’s year-to-date performance, Rollison said, “It has been a great nine months at Kinross, and we have delivered another strong quarter.” In the nine months ending September 30, 2023, gold production increased 18% to 1,606,507 gold equivalent ounces.

Moreover, net earnings ballooned 154.5% to $350.9 million compared to the same period in 2022. Other positive factors for Kinross are debt reduction, expansion projects, and progress in its pipeline.

Formidable combo

A Big Bank and a top-tier gold producer form a formidable combination in a stock portfolio. CIBC and Kinross Gold should deliver healthy returns over the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Up by 23.02%: Is Brookfield Asset Management a Good Buy in December 2023?

| Adam Othman

As Brookfield Asset Management stock stays above 23.02% year to date, there’s confusion about whether it’s a good investment right…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy?

| Kay Ng

Conservative investors can consider Fortis stock if they find the expected total returns of about 8% acceptable.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy Stock for its 7.2% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy stock offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 7.3% which is quite tasty. But can the TSX energy…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Defence Stocks to Consider for December 2023

| Adam Othman

Buying and holding the best defence stocks in Canada can be an excellent way to inject growth potential into your…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

GICs vs. High-Yield Stocks: What’s the Better Buy for a TFSA?

| Aditya Raghunath

GICs and dividend stocks can be used to create a recurring stream of passive income in a TFSA. But which…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Rising Interest Rates: Opportunity or Threat for Canadian Real Estate Investors?

| Kay Ng

Where real estate prices will go depends on the supply-demand dynamic in the industry as well as where interest rates…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is off the 2023 lows. Is more upside on the way for TRP?

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX infrastructure stocks that outperform in 2023 are well positioned to deliver fatter gains in the coming years.

Read more »