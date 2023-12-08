Home » Investing » The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in December 2023

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in December 2023

Two Canadian REITs are the top choices if you want exposure to the real estate sector and monthly dividends.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Canada’s housing market this year is beset by reduced home sales and declining because of exceedingly interest rates. Affordability is also a major concern for prospective buyers. On the investment side, many investors avoid the real estate sector because of a soft market.

However, selected real estate investment trusts (REITs) remain reliable passive-income sources, despite the elevated market volatility. Granite (TSX:GRT.UN) and Canadian Apartment Properties (TSX:CAR.UN) are excellent choices if you want exposure to the real estate sector and monthly dividends,

Standout REIT

Granite stands out because of its diversified real estate portfolio. The properties of this $4.66 billion REIT consist of multi-purpose, logistics and distribution warehouses, and special-purpose facilities. Besides a solid management team and extensive reach (North America and Europe), Granite is a Dividend Aristocrat.

The REIT’s strategy is simple: it focuses on properties that support e-commerce development and ensures their locations are in the best markets with brisk business activities. While the share price ($73.20) is relatively higher than other REITs, the stock is up 10.12% year to date and pays an attractive 4.42% dividend.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the net operating income (NOI) rose 16.2% year over year to $109.2 million. Granite’s net income reached $33.1 million versus the $93.3 million net loss in Q3 2022. The REIT also completed developments and expansions at the start of the quarter and made contractual rent adjustments and consumer price index-based increases.

The REIT’s financial performance is consistent with its portfolio transformation strategy. Granite’s target markets boast superior economic conditions and market fundamentals. Its modern facilities meet the demands of e-commerce and traditional distribution users. The REIT also monitors e-commerce trends and invests opportunistically in evolving property types.

Regarding the lease profile, the occupancy rate is 95.6%, while the average weighted lease term is 6.4 years. The high-quality, creditworthy tenant base includes Magna International, Amazon, and Samsung.

Granite expects its incoming-producing properties (137) and soon the development properties (6) to deliver long-term total returns. The captive tenancy should likewise provide stability to the REIT.  

Growth oriented

Canadian Apartment Properties, or CAPREIT, owns and operates residential properties, apartment buildings, townhouses, and land lease communities. The $8.4 billion REIT’s residential portfolio in Canada (98.9%) and the Netherlands (98.7%) enjoy high occupancy rates.

In the nine months that ended Sept. 30, 2023, operating income and NOI increased 5.7% and 6.2% year over year to $793.1 million and $516 million, respectively. Its president and chief executive officer, Mark Kenney, said, “Occupancies remained stable at our highest levels, with nearly 99% of our suites occupied at current period end, reflecting the ongoing tightening we continue to see across all of our Canadian rental markets.”

CAPREIT’s current focus is on its portfolio modernization program. Thus far, the REIT acquired over $200 million of newly constructed buildings. The locations are in strongly performing, high-growth geographies. Management disposed of non-core assets in Canada to fund the purchases, while downsizing the suite count and upsizing its quality.

If you invest in CAR.UN today, the share price is $50 (+20.5% year to date), while the dividend yield is 2.92%.

Profitable investments

The real estate sector is not without profitable investment prospects amid a depressed market. Granite and CAPREIT are sound choices this December. The former is industrial focused, while the latter benefits from the high demand for rental properties.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer 7% yields.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks continue to see buy recommendations from analysts, and are the top choices in their sectors. So now…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy This Stock That Just Increased its Dividend by 10%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock just boosted its dividend yield by 10%, adding on share buybacks as well. Should investors consider it…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Earn $1,000 in Passive Income in 2024, With Less than $20K in Savings

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as BNS can help you earn a steady stream of passive income for life.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These industry leaders still look oversold and pay great dividends.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks With the Highest Yields on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Before you consider the highest of the high dividend stocks, look into them a bit further to see if that…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Make $1,553.69 in 2024 Buying Just 143 Shares

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stay consistent and keep investing in a company that you believe in long term, and you could see massive passive…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy for 2024

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock is a no-brainer and offers a high yield of 7.7% near the current price levels.

Read more »