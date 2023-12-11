Home » Investing » 1 Hack to Get Monthly Dividend Income From Big Six Banks

1 Hack to Get Monthly Dividend Income From Big Six Banks

This hack has got to be the best way to create a diversified portfolio while still making huge cash through high-yielding monthly dividend income.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

The Big Six banks may indeed start to rise in the very near future. And as well they should, given that these banks have done so in every single downturn for the last 100 years or more! But there is still a problem I’m not a big fan of when it comes to investing in the Big Six banks.

Give me that dividend!

When it comes to investing in the Big Six banks, there is the issue of receiving quarterly income over monthly income. That can lead some investors (me included) into looking into monthly dividend stocks that perhaps are less secure than the Big Six banks.

After all, right now, the banks aren’t doing so well. Yet I still want to invest in them for long-term returns, which I know are coming. The thing is, right now, I also want dividend income — hence why I discovered this amazing hack around it.

Less a hack and more of a discovery

While this does technically hack the system of investing in the Big Six banks, you’re not doing anything weird or, worse, illegal. Instead, I’m recommending investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF). One that focuses on Big Six banks, or other strong companies but also provides a monthly dividend.

By doing this, you’re getting exposure not just to one or two banks but all the Big Six. Further, there are other options out there as well that provide you with exposure to other strong companies in stellar industries. So, no more worrying about waiting around for quarterly income. And no more investing in stocks that may not deliver on returns, even with a high dividend yield.

Instead, investors can feel safe and secure with this investment in an ETF that will focus on future growth, as well as monthly payments. And this is the one I would pick on the TSX today.

Consider FIE ETF

One of the best options out there right now is iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE). This monthly dividend provider currently offers a high yield of 7.97% as of writing. That comes to $0.48 per share annually, or $0.04 per share monthly. That may sound small, but the investment is small as well.

Right now, this ETF provides investors with access to this humongous portfolio of top income providers, for just about $6.50 per share as of writing. In it, you have the Big Six banks, asset managers, and even other iShare products. All are managed by a team of portfolio managers that are in your best interest.

Further, shares are up about 8% as of writing year to date. So, already you’re looking for more growth in the future. This makes it the perfect option for investors looking for a great way to make monthly cash, while still seeing their portfolio perform long term. And that can be used for those holiday gifts or reinvestment. So, enjoy this “hack.” You earned it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold RBC Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank stock is up 8% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Monday, December 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Heavy losses in gold, copper, and natural gas prices could weigh on the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today,…

Read more »

Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Royal Bank Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank (TSX:RY) stock has shown signs of strength and yet still put aside $720 million in provisions for loan…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Bank Stocks

3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top financial stocks to buy on the TSX today are two small lenders and one Big Bank.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 Common Tax Mistakes Canadian Investors Continue to Make

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're reflecting on mistakes, these are the most likely ones you're making. And if fixing even one on this…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

TD Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) plunged as the company looks to have more expenses on the books for the next year. So…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks continue to see buy recommendations from analysts, and are the top choices in their sectors. So now…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in December 2023

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now could be an excellent time to begin investing in the stock market. Here are two companies to add to…

Read more »