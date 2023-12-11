Home » Investing » Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

If you just have one smart stock, a TFSA, and time, you can get rich if you just remain consistent and patient!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors likely are pretty stressed out right now. Not only are we edging in on the holiday season, but we also have a market that continues to be quite volatile. Yet that’s exactly what investors are told the same thing over and over again: stay focused on your goals!

If you do this, long-term growth will end up getting you richer than you thought possible. So, let’s go through the process of getting you there, and one smart stock to grab today.

Get a TFSA

If you don’t already, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is certainly what investors should consider grabbing these days — and before the new year, if possible. That way you can max out your contributions just as more are set to be added on Jan. 1 by a further $7,000.

The TFSA is perfect for long-term investing for a number of reasons. Investors don’t have to worry about capital gains, as it’s a tax-free account. You can also take out all the cash at once if you choose, tax-free, for any reason!

So, if you’re saving to retire in five years, or 30, the TFSA is a great option to get you there.

Why leaving it matters

Here’s the thing. When I say leave a smart stock in your TFSA for years and years, I don’t mean leave it alone completely. Instead, I do mean add to it over that period. This can be done in two ways. First, make sure you’ve gone over your budget and identified an amount you can contribute to your TFSA each and every paycheque, if possible. Then create automated contributions to your TFSA, so you don’t have to worry about it.

From there, reinvest again and again in the smart stock you’ve chosen. This should be done through the new cash you’ve put in there and through dividend income if you have it.

By investing again and again, you can create thousands, if not tens of thousands, more in long-term income by investing this way. So, let’s see a smart stock that could take you there.

An example

Let’s say that you want to invest in a strong long-term dividend stock. One that has a strong future as well as a solid past. These would likely be Dividend Aristocrats — companies that have increased their dividend each and every year for the last five years at least. A great option is Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF).

Sun Life stock is a Dividend Aristocrat with over 20 years on the market for investors to look back on. It continues to expand around the world, creating further opportunities for its insurance and asset management strategy. It offers a 4.52% dividend yield as well, with shares up 10% in the last year. But in the long term, the company has seen shares double in the last decade. So, let’s see what happens if you invest $3,600 each year for five years, or $300 per month, towards this stock, reinvesting as you go.

YearShare PriceShares OwnedShare ValueAnnual Dividend Per ShareAnnual DividendAfter DRIP ValueAnnual ContributionYear End Stock PriceNew Shares PurchasedYear End Shares OwnedNew Balance
1$70.0051.00$3,570.00$3.12$159.12$3,729.12$3,600.00$75.0450.00101.00$7,579.04
2$75.04101.00$7,579.04$3.37$340.42$7,919.46$3,600.00$80.4449.00150.00$12,066.43
3$80.44150.00$12,066.43$3.64$546.18$12,612.61$3,600.00$86.2348.00198.00$17,074.48
4$86.23198.00$17,074.48$3.93$778.85$17,853.33$3,600.00$92.4447.00245.00$22,648.70
5$92.44245.00$22,648.70$4.25$1,041.11$23,689.81$3,600.00$99.1047.00292.00$28,937.09

And there you have it. After investing $21,600, or $3,600 each year and starting off with $3,600, you’ll have $28,937.09 in your portfolio. That’s returns of $7,337.09 in just five years! Imagine if you hold out for even longer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) can make great additions to your portfolio. But are dividend stocks better?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing Works, and Here’s the Proof

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Long-term investing works, and I can prove it. These are just two examples of why picking the right stock and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Kay Ng

Start saving and investing in blue-chip dividend stocks and see your passive income grow.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks could deliver big returns next year.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for December 2023

| Adam Othman

Canadian blue-chip stocks make for excellent long-term picks, and these two are too attractively priced to pass up on before…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks offer a huge opportunity in a recovering market, allowing investors to buy without hesitation as we head…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Utility Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) are safe-haven options for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free income from these best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »