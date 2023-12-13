Home » Investing » Air Canada Stock: Will it Double in the Next Year?

Air Canada Stock: Will it Double in the Next Year?

Stuck below $20, Air Canada stock trades at very depressed multiples. Will earnings expectations come down or will its stock price rise?

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

Cyclical stocks like Air Canada (TSX:AC) are always going to be volatile, following the up and down cycles of their industry. Air Canada stock is currently trading under $18. This is 65% lower than pre-pandemic levels. In fact, it seems like the stock has been stuck around $20 for quite some time now, despite seemingly positive recent fundamentals.

Is Air Canada stock finally a buy at this time, and can it double your money in the next year?

Consumer spending faces a cliff

Any analysis of Air Canada stock must start with the state of the consumer and the economy. This is where I’ll start.

The macro-economic environment is pretty precarious these days. Rising interest rates and inflation are squeezing consumers, leaving them with less disposable income. This is a problem for Air Canada, because as we know, travel expenditures come from disposable income. So, if the consumer is cutting back on disposable income, air travel will invariably suffer.

Yet, 2023 has been a good year for Air Canada so far. Third quarter revenue, for example, increased 19% to $6.3 billion, and net income increased to $1.8 billion or $3.41 per share versus $1.07 per share. Passenger revenue hit a record, as demand soared above 2019 levels.

So why has Air Canada’s stock price remained below $20?

Air Canada stock pressured by macro headwinds

The answer to this question brings us back to consumer spending.

According to Air Canada’s management, advanced ticket sales were $4.5 billion in October, down 20% from June. This is in line with seasonal patterns and trends. So it’s nothing to be concerned about. In fact, in management’s latest update, they said they expect 2023 adjusted EBITDA will land in the high end of their guidance range, which is a very positive sign.

But last week, signs of a slowdown in consumer spending were accelerating. In the U.S., consumer spending rose a mere 0.2% in October after a 0.7% increase in September. Also, many retailers are giving cautious outlooks on consumer spending. For example, Walmart expressed concern as it saw consumer spending weaken recently.

For its part, Air Canada also struck a cautious tone as management sees big risks to disposable income. But as of October, demand was still strong in almost all markets. Coming out of the pandemic, Air Canada faces higher costs and a weaker consumer. However, the airliner has a diverse operating network, which gives it the ability to shift focus if there’s weakness in any market.

Air Canada stuck below $20

Air Canada’s stock price is trading at ridiculously low multiples of five times next year’s expected earnings. This is reflective of the many worries that are on investors’ minds regarding the macro-economic environment. It seems that many of us are skeptical that the estimates that are out there can be achieved.

So, Air Canada remains shunned by investors, who are not excited about the stock with all the risks that are out there. As for me, I remain on the sidelines, waiting for the right time to add it to my portfolio. I think it’s more likely that the stock will fall from here rather than go up. I don’t think a double is in the cards just yet, and I would wait for a better entry point if you’re thinking of buying.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

green energy
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock – Is it Finally Investable?

| Andrew Button

Alqonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSX:AQN) recently cut its dividend. Will it ever recover?

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Bank Stocks

CIBC Stock: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

CIBC is up more than 20% in recent weeks. Are more gain on the way?

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,200 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors have an opportunity to get great tax-free returns on TFSA investments.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

Too Busy to Invest? 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Just Leave Alone for Years

| Joey Frenette

Investors seeking to buy and hold for years at a time should consider Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another cheap…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Has Popped 110% in 2023 So Far

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite rallying by 110% in 2023 so far, SHOP stock is down about 54% from its all-time high.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Surge Past $2,000/Ounce

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider gaining exposure to blue-chip mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Freehold Royalties Stock Is Down 12% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Freehold Royalties down over 10% this year, and after it just made more acquisitions, is it one of the…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

2 Canadian Bargain Stocks on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock and another cheap mid-cap stock could soar over the next three years.

Read more »