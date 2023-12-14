Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2024

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2024

Value investors can consider holding shares of cheap TSX stocks such as Magna International right now.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Despite a challenging macro environment in 2023, growth stocks part of the tech sector have staged an impressive comeback year to date. However, several companies continue to trade significantly below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip and benefit from outsized gains when market sentiment improves in the next 12 months.

Here are three cheap or undervalued TSX stocks to buy for 2024.

Magna International stock

An ancillary automobile company, Magna International (TSX:MG) is an undervalued TSX gem you should add to your watchlist right now. Valued at $21.2 billion by market cap, Magna International is among the largest companies on the TSX. Down 41% from all-time highs, the auto giant currently offers you a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Magna supplies components to some of the leading auto manufacturers in the world and aims to gain traction in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market. For instance, it already supplies battery enclosures to Ford while providing dual-clutch transmissions to companies such as BMW and Stellantis.

Magna raised its forecasts for 2023 and expects sales between $42.1 billion and $43.1 billion in 2023. Its net income is forecast between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion this year, valuing the stock at 0.5 times forward sales and 13 times forward earnings.

Analysts remain bullish and expect shares to surge roughly 35% in the next 12 months.

Well Health stock

Down 58% from all-time highs, Well Health (TSX:WELL) is a digital health company valued at $936 million by market cap. Despite the pullback in the last two years, WELL stock has returned over 3,800% to shareholders since its initial public offering in April 2016.

Part of a recession-resistant sector, Well Health has targeted accretive acquisitions to help it grow revenue from $32.8 million in 2019 to $569 million in 2022. This rapid expansion has allowed it to improve profit margins and ended the third quarter (Q3) with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $28.2 million.

The company surpassed 1.03 million patient visits and achieved 1.58 million total care interactions in Q3. It forecasts 2024 sales at $900 million, suggesting the stock is priced at 1.1 times forward sales, which is very cheap. Due to its attractive valuation, Bay Street expects WELL stock to more than double in the next 12 months.

Hammond Power Solutions stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A). A company that builds and manufactures products for electrical distribution of networks, Hammond stock has surged a staggering 19,640% in the last two decades.

A combination of price increases and strong demand allowed Hammond Power to increase backlog by 40% year over year at the end of Q3. Further, its U.S. distributor channel led top-line growth in the September quarter as sales rose by 20.9% to $179 million in Q2.

Hammond Power emphasized gross margins remained resilient at 31% while operating expenses were higher due to rising compensation costs.

Priced at 14.8 times forward earnings, Hammond Power stock is very cheap, given its earnings are forecast to rise by 29% in 2024. The company also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.60 per share, indicating a yield of just 0.74%. But these payouts have tripled in the last 10 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Chemtrade Stock for its 7% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chemtrade (TSX:CHE.UN) stock has long been known as a dividend provider, but it could be a huge return provider as…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Retail Stocks for December 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

What are your favourite TSX retail stocks to buy right now? Here are two stocks that can provide investors with…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Two stocks with dividend yields of up to 8% is all you need to generate monthly tax-free retirement income in…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Wealth Through TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help investors build a meaningful retirement fund.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock (TSX:FTS) has a long history of dividend growth, and share growth to boot. But with shares dropping this…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate 3.55% Dividend Stock for Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s ultimate dividend stock doesn’t offer the highest yield but is the top choice for reliable monthly income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Passive Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs are a good place to shop for monthly passive income right now, while interest rates have been rising…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Retirees: Your Pension Is About to See a Boost in 2024

| Adam Othman

An enhanced CPP can be a financial relief for millions of Canadians, but it’s still not a viable, standalone income…

Read more »