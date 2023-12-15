Home » Investing » My Top AI Stock Picks for the Next 5 Years

My Top AI Stock Picks for the Next 5 Years

These two AI stocks aren’t just fads that will come and go, but long-term holds that have a lot more to come for its investors.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a fad, and neither are AI stocks. That being said, there are some AI stocks that are bound to do better than others. Not just in the next year, but in the next five years while the market continues to equalize after the introduction of these AI stocks.

Today, I’m going to go over my top AI stock picks right now. These are companies that have been involved in AI for some time, and so this isn’t a fad to them. What’s more, it has been and remains part of their core business. So, let’s get right into them.

OpenText

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is one of my top picks among AI stocks right now. The technology stock has gone through a lot of changes over the last decade but has remained focused on creating a streamlined, secure approach to supporting its clients.

OpenText stock went through a massive period of expansion through acquisitions, including Micro Focus, over the last year, just as an example. It then went into a period of partnerships, creating these partnerships with companies ranging from Ulta Beauty to Alphabet.

But now, the company wants to support all these partnerships and acquisitions by making it as easy as possible to use the company’s products and services. This is supported by its many AI offerings, which were released during OpenText World this year.

The several “vectors” span everything from a chatbot to creating documents to identifying issues with shipments and responding in real time. So, not only is the company getting into AI, but it’s also using it to expand and support an already strong business. This is why it’s certainly one of the AI stocks I would consider as it continues to expand in the next five years.

Kinaxis

Another of the AI stocks that’s already been using the product for years is Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). This company proved to be essential in the last few years, as it’s a supply-chain management company, which uses AI as well.

Kinaxis stock uses AI through its Rapid Response program. This program allows the company to identify and respond to any issues with shipments. Whether it’s a temperature drop or a delay at a border, the company can then reroute or send help to wherever the issue is.

This has allowed Kinaxis stock to remain strong for its enterprise-level clients even in the face of supply-chain disruptions. In fact, it continues to surge past earnings estimates, pushing shares up 15% in the last month alone.

In fact, analysts now predict that Kinaxis stock is going to have a great year. Shares are still far lower than 52-week highs, and there is a lot of room to grow back to a share price in the $200 range. It’s one of the AI stocks that has a clear path to profitability by doing what it’s always done. And that’s support its clients through the use of AI. So, among the AI stocks out there, certainly consider OpenText stock and Kinaxis stock on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Kinaxis. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Kinaxis, and Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Meeting handshake
Tech Stocks

Up 55 Percent in 2023, Will Constellation Software Stock Continue to Surge?

| Robin Brown

Constellation Software stock has soared over 55% in 2023. Will it keep rising and when is the time to buy?

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Has Popped 110% in 2023 So Far

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite rallying by 110% in 2023 so far, SHOP stock is down about 54% from its all-time high.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock has been making a lot of announcements in the last year, but this company has a strong…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Tech Stocks

Canadian AI Sector: A Goldmine or a Minefield? What Investors Need to Know

| Andrew Button

Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is earning a goldmine worth of profits. But there's a minefield in the AI space as well.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 Powerful Stocks to Help Your TFSA Grow by Leaps and Bounds

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and another great stock would be perfect plays for TFSA investors looking to build wealth over the long…

Read more »

Hand holding smart phone with online shop concept on screen
Tech Stocks

Up 102% in 2023, Will Shopify Stock Continue to Surge?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX tech stocks such as Shopify trade at a premium right now but remain top investments for long-term investors.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

I Was Wrong About Shopify Stock

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has a very steep valuation, but it has high growth to make up for it.

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big Month in December 2023

| Puja Tayal

Momentum is building up in TSX stocks this December as holiday season consumer spending improves. Three stocks are poised for…

Read more »