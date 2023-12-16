Home » Investing » New TFSA Investors: 2 Blue Chips to Start Your Investing Journey

New TFSA Investors: 2 Blue Chips to Start Your Investing Journey

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another blue chip are worth stashing in a long-term TFSA fund if you seek steady growth.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors should stick with the highest-quality blue chips that they know and know well. Indeed, it’s all too easy to get caught chasing a hot momentum stock (let’s say the AI stock of the day) with little to no understanding of what the firm actually does, how its market operates, and what the price of admission really is!

As an investor, you should find companies you understand and only pick up shares when the price of admission is at a reasonable level. You don’t need to insist on a deep-value bargain like the ones typically found in market crash conditions. Those only come around every so often, and you shouldn’t sit on the sidelines waiting for a crash. Holding too much cash will leave you feeling the heat of inflation, which has been so stubbornly high in recent years.

Fortunately, we all expect inflation to keep calming from here. With lower inflation could come lower rates. But don’t expect rates to nosedive at the same pace of inflation. Central banks are playing it cautiously so as to not give inflation any chance of getting back up after it’s been knocked down!

So, for the new year, new TFSA investors should stick with cheap blue chips with predictable growth and cash flows. Without further ado, please consider CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

CN Rail

CN Rail has been quite the snooze this year, with shares down around 1.6% year to date. Indeed, the railways have been a pain trade this year, and though the recent rally off October’s lows is encouraging, it’s really hard to tell how 2024’s terrain will be, especially if Canada’s unable to avoid a downturn. In any case, I think long-term investors need not fear.

Not at these valuations, with shares going for 21.7 times trailing price to earnings. The stock may not be a bargain, but it’s fairly valued, in my opinion. The real upside could come from a volume surge and a swift recovery for the North American economy. The rails are feeling the pressure, but likely not for long, as management looks to unlock efficiencies where it can while weathering a storm that will not last forever.

At the end of the day, the rails are critical to the North American economy. And as Canada (and the U.S.) do well over the course of many years, so too will rail players like CN. With a dividend yield close to 2%, I’d look to be a buyer rather than a seller.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a diversified software firm that knows how to spot value in the mid-cap Canadian tech scene. The company knows how to make smart deals, and it’s likely going to keep on wheeling and dealing over the next 10 years.

At new all-time highs of $3,291 and change, the share price is extremely elevated — as is the price-to-earnings multiple, which is currently at 97.6 times trailing earnings, or 30.89 times forward price to earnings. I’m a tad concerned about the frothy valuation and would look to buy on a pullback. However, for new investors looking to dollar-cost average into the name, I have no issue taking on a small position here.

Just be ready to buy more if shares fall back towards $2,800 per share, a level of support I personally would seek to get in!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

CN stock picked up a nice tailwind in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look undervalued.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Juggernauts Poised to Shine in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and another steady dividend stock that's a great source of passive income and growth.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $558 per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Brian Paradza, CFA

An investment in First National Financial stock could boost TFSA income. This dividend ETF could offer better risk-adjusted income streams.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Better Than GICs: First National Financial Stock Pays a Magnificent 6.35% Yield

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock has a colossal 6.35% yield. Is it better than the much safer GICs?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

The TFSA Mistake Costing Canadians Millions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Holding cash instead of more income-producing assets like dividend stocks in a TFSA could cost Canadians millions.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Earn $500 Monthly, Completely Tax-Free

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn $500 in tax-free passive income every month with only one efficient tax strategy.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

With a 5% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Northland Power Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 48% from all-time highs, Northland Power stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »