Home » Investing » Here’s Why 3/50 is the CPP’s Most Important Number

Here’s Why 3/50 is the CPP’s Most Important Number

If you invest in bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), you may not have to take CPP early.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to CPP, 3/50 is the most important number you’ll ever have to know. The reason has nothing to do with the way the figure looks – you could think of it as 0.6% if you preferred. The reason is that the number is a major factor in your decision about when to take CPP. Basically, if you’re not yet taking CPP benefits but are planning to, this “3/50” number plays a major role in your decision about when to start taking the benefits. In this article, I will explore the significance of 3/50 in your decision about when to take CPP benefits.

CPP benefits decrease by 3/50 for each year you take them prior to age 65

According to the Federal Government, your CPP benefits are 0.6% lower each month you collect them prior to the age of 65, compared to what you would have received if you’d waited. This adds up to 7.2% per year. If you take CPP at 60, you will receive a full 36% less per year than if you’d waited until 65. To understand how damaging this is, take a look at the chart below, which compares the 15-year experience of a person taking CPP at 60 to that of someone taking it at age 65.

AGEAMOUNT FOR THOSE TAKING BENEFITS AT 60AMOUNT FOR THOSE TAKING BENEFITS AT 65
60$640$0
61$640$0
62$640$0
63$640$0
64$640$0
65$640$1,000
66$640$1,000
67$640$1,000
68$640$1,000
69$640$1,000
70$640$1,000
71$640$1,000
72$640$1,000
73$640$1,000
74$640$1,000
TOTAL:$9,600$10,000
Taking CPP early vs taking it late: the math

As you can see, the person taking CPP at 65 is already profiting by age 74. And with the average life expectancy in Canada being 82 years, there’s good reason to think you’ll still be alive and kicking past age 74.

What to do instead

Now, if you’ve read the paragraphs above, you may be considering taking CPP late rather than early. However you might also have concerns; for example, health concerns, or not wanting to work much longer. Health concerns are in fact a valid reason to take CPP early rather than late – one of the few valid reasons to do so, in fact. Apart from that, you may wish to save money in the lead up to your retirement, to create a financial cushion.

How to save money while you delay taking CPP

You can save money pretty effectively by investing it. Putting money in a checking account isn’t really “saving,” as such money loses 2–3% a year to inflation. Investing in index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund makes much more sense. Such funds typically return about 10% a year, which means you truly “save” the money that you invest into them.

Individual stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are worth looking at too. They’re not for everyone – you need to do a lot of research on individual stocks to be able to make informed investments in them. Although I have done a fair bit of research on Royal Bank of Canada and think it’s a fairly safe bet, it’s usually considered prudent to do your own research or work with a financial adviser. That way you can truly “know” what you are buying. Despite all of the foregoing, I will continue this discussion of Royal Bank of Canada stock, as it is a useful example of how bank stocks can help you increase your wealth in retirement.

Royal Bank of Canada is a dividend stock, meaning that the company pays a portion of its profit out to shareholders. It has a 4.2% yield, so it pays $4,200 per year for every $100,000 invested if the yield doesn’t change. Historically the yield has changed: it has risen. As a result, this stock has helped many a Canadian retiree pay the bills. Perhaps it could do the same for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy AQN Stock for its 6.9% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, AQN is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 7%…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Royal Bank or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and Enbridge are moving higher after big declines this year. Is one still oversold?

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Stocks for Recession Planning

| Kay Ng

You should sleep well in a recession if you've parked your long-term investments in stocks driven by wonderful businesses.

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks can help you earn $500 monthly.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market Ahead? Why it’s Still a Prime Time for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today may be showing signs of recovery, but there is still a long road ahead. That being said,…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Massive Dividends: Buy This Stock for Steady Yearly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top stock to buy now for steady yearly income is a bank with a wide moat and pays an…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Index Fund That Can Produce $2,800 a Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

You can get $2,800 per year in passive income by investing in a simple index fund like S&P/TSX Capped Composite…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Securing Retirement: How Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Play a Role

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks can help secure Canadians' retirement by providing favourably taxed income. These stocks raise their dividends, too!

Read more »