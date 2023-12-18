Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

Dividend lovers enjoy stable income plus capital upside from these three reliable earners.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Balloon shaped as a heart

Image source: Getty Images.

The Canadian stock market has plenty of dividend stocks. Top Canadian sectors like financials, energy, infrastructure, and real estate are all known for paying big dividend yields. Within these sectors, there are stocks to own and stocks to avoid.

If you can be shrewd, you can avoid dividend traps, find stocks that pay stable dividends, and earn decent capital upside over time. Here are three stocks that dividend lovers should look at in December.

Fortis: An all-time dividend stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a solid anchor for any portfolio focused on dividend income. Boasting a legacy of 50 years of consecutive annual dividend growth, it is hard to find a better income stock.

With a market cap of $26 billion and 10 utilities under its umbrella, Fortis is one of the largest pure-play utility stocks in Canada. The company operates regulated transmission and distribution utilities. These tend to provide extremely stable earnings streams.

This dividend stock grows by investing to expand its infrastructure. In return, it captures a stable, regulated return from those investments. Right now, Fortis has a five-year plan to spend $25 billion, and grow its rate base by a 6% compounded annual rate.

As its rate base grows, so too should its dividend. FTS yields 4.3% right now. However, an investor’s yield on cost should increase if management can meet its target to grow the dividend by 4-6% per year.

Granite REIT: A top Canadian real estate stock

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a top Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns 137 industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and America.

The industrial REIT focuses largely on logistics properties, but it also has manufacturing and distribution properties as well. The company has a list of investment grade tenants that have an average lease term of 6.4 years. Right now, occupancy is a bit low at 95.6%. It has several new developments that it is looking to lease up.

Once these properties are rented, investors will see a nice boost to cash flows per unit. Granite has an industry leading balance sheet with a net debt-to-value ratio of only 32%.

Granite stock yields 4.15% today. This real estate stock has raised its monthly dividend for the past 13 consecutive years. That means your dividend is very likely to keep going up in the years ahead.

Pembina Pipeline: One stock for a big dividend yield

If you want a large dividend with modest capital returns, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a decent stock. Pembina operates a mix of midstream, processing, storage/export terminals, and egress and collection pipelines.

The company will become even larger after it purchases the remaining 50% stake in the Alliance Pipeline and Aux Sable (NGL extraction/fractionation facility) from Enbridge.

Right now, over 80% of its earnings come from fee-based contracts. These contracts adequately support its dividend (an 80% payout of fee-based cash flow).

Pembina stock yields a 6% dividend. It has been raising its dividend by the-low single digits over the past few years. If you like stable assets, a strong balance sheet, and an attractive dividend, Pembina is a good long-term hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $313/Month

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With a 7.7% yield, Enbridge is one of two stocks that can help you generate significant passive income from your…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $1,680/Year in Passive Income Tax Free

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian Dividend Aristocrats will enable you to generate a tax-free passive income of $1,680/year.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Royal Bank or Enbridge?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and Enbridge are moving higher after big declines this year. Is one still oversold?

Read more »

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy AQN Stock for its 6.9% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, AQN is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of almost 7%…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks can help you earn $500 monthly.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Stocks for Recession Planning

| Kay Ng

You should sleep well in a recession if you've parked your long-term investments in stocks driven by wonderful businesses.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Bear Market Ahead? Why it’s Still a Prime Time for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TSX today may be showing signs of recovery, but there is still a long road ahead. That being said,…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why 3/50 is the CPP’s Most Important Number

| Andrew Button

If you invest in bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), you may not have to take CPP early.

Read more »