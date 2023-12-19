Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 19

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 19

Canada’s important consumer inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market started the new week with minor optimism as commodity prices, especially crude oil and gold, strengthened amid hopes of stronger demand. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 94 points, or 0.5%, on Monday to settle at 20,623, extending its quarter-to-date gains to 5.5%.

Even as utility, healthcare, and tech stocks traded on a weak note, solid gains in other key market sectors like consumer cyclicals, energy, and industrials guided the main TSX index upward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) jumped 4.6% to $3.41 per share after announcing key updates related to its gold deliveries. In a press release, the Toronto-headquartered gold producer told investors that it has entered a new forward gold sale agreement, while partially amending one of its existing gold prepay agreements.

This development effectively postpones IAMGOLD’s gold delivery obligations, which could help it increase cash flow in the first quarter of 2024 by about US$72.5 million if the gold prices remain at current levels. The arrangements involve receiving a prepayment of $59.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 for delivering 31,250 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2025 and deferring the delivery of an additional 6,250 ounces from 2024 to 2025. The recent gains helped IMG stock trim its year-to-date losses to 1.7%.

Algoma Steel, Interfor, and Dollarama were also among the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by at least 3.7% each.

In contrast, Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) tanked 8.8% to $8.90 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX Composite component for the day. This selloff in DPM stock came after the Canadian mining firm revealed its intentions to acquire all shares of Osino Resources, adding the Twin Hills gold project and other exploration assets in Namibia to its portfolio. On a year-to-date basis, Dundee stock is now up 36.7%.

Canada Goose, BlackBerry, and Ballard Power Systems were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they plunged by more than 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, National Bank of Canada, and Pembina Pipeline were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed early Tuesday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy TSX index today. Besides the release of Canada’s important consumer inflation report for November, investors want to keep a close eye on the latest monthly building permit data from the United States this morning.

Overall, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to speculate about the upcoming U.S. consumer confidence, growth in gross domestic product, and personal consumption expenditure data scheduled to be released later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 15

| Jitendra Parashar

More economic data from the United States and the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s speech will remain on TSX…

Read more »

Gold bars
Dividend Stocks

Is Investing in Barrick Gold Stock a Good Way to Deal With Inflation?

| Adam Othman

Even though gold stocks are a good bet when the inflation is high, their performance during bull markets should be…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index could trade on a firm note at the open today, as investors continue to assess the…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Mining Stocks to Buy as Gold Prices Surge Past $2,000/Ounce

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors bullish on gold can consider gaining exposure to blue-chip mining stocks such as Barrick Gold right now.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Mining Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Cameco (TSX:CCO) are mining stocks that Canadian investors shouldn't ignore.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Is Heating Up: 2 Smart Ways to Invest

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and another top-tier gold miner could deliver going into 2024.

Read more »

Baubles On Snow With Snowy Christmas Tree
Dividend Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 3 Stocks for December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks on the TSX today have been upgraded to outperformers by analysts, making them solid buys this December.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of an important consumer inflation report from the United States could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »