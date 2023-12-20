Home » Investing » 2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

Magna (TSX:MG) stock and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock have a strong future ahead, even during a bear market.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

A lot has changed over the last five years. We’ve gone from a bull market to a bear market to a pandemic to another bull market, and now we’re deep inside a bear market. But things look like there might be some improvements. Even so, it’s unclear when the bear market might come to an end.

Today, I’m going to focus on two stocks that could beat a bear market.

Dollarama

First up, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) continues to be a strong investment for those wanting to beat out a bear market. The company has long been a provider of low-cost options, which Canadians flock to during these downturns. This has allowed the company to see improvements, even in the darkest times of this bear market.

However, recently, the company stated it would have to increase its costs from inflation and pass that on to the consumer. Even still, Dollarama stock remained confident that it will continue to see growth, even in a bull market.

After all, Dollarama stock has a few items at its disposal. During a downturn, we see consumers come. Then, they tend to stay when they see the household names from the brands they carry. Further, in a bull market, they have more cash to spend, seeing an increase in sales from this.

But beyond that, Dollarama stock has been going global. The company purchased Latin American low-cost retailer Dollarcity and has seen great success. With a rumour it could purchase another chain in Australia, there is a lot of growth coming the company’s way, even with shares already up 21% year to date.

Magna stock

A company that could beat a bear market and see major growth in the near future is Magna International (TSX:MG). In fact, Magna stock has been climbing higher and higher, as it finally sees improvements in supply-chain disruptions.

The automobile industry has been struggling to get back to normal after the pandemic. There was a massive decrease in new vehicles produced, with even used cars seeing an increase in price from high demand. Now, the company is getting back to normal. And so is its share price.

In fact, analysts have been quite bullish about the future of Magna stock. The company continues to make partnerships to provide parts for more and more products. Whether it’s electronic components or recyclable foam seating, the company has it all. It continues to partner with some of the largest dealers in the world to get its items out there.

After strong earnings results and more predictions for the future, there looks to be a lot of value in Magna stock. Shares are still down 6% year to date, as of writing, trading at just 15.96 times earnings. Further, you can grab a juicy 3.37% dividend yield as of writing. I would certainly consider this stock as it continues to climb higher and is already up 18% within the last month alone.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Maxar Technologies
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Aerospace and Defence Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today for Huge 2024 Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two aerospace and defence stocks have proven they can climb back, even during some of the hardest periods, and…

Read more »

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Is Dollarama stock a good buy after its recent declines? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Adult family preparing dinner on Christmas Day
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation has hurt food stocks, but as these companies see a recovery, share prices should come soaring back upwards.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in December 2023

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to help you get started in the stock market? Here are four top picks for…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023 Ends

| Jitendra Parashar

These two undervalued Canadian growth stocks have the potential to yield outstanding returns in the long run.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Gildan Activewear Stock or Canada Goose Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) stock and Gildan (TSX:GIL) stock aren't likely to see shares improve when Canadians plan on seriously cutting…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Down 28% From 52-Week Highs, Is AC Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has seen so much improvement in the last year, so why aren't share prices reflecting the…

Read more »