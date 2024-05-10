Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 Healthcare Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2024 and Beyond 

These 2 Healthcare Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2024 and Beyond 

Are you looking for innovation and growth? These two healthcare stocks offer exposure to the growing tech of the healthcare industry.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

The future is aging. But it’s also changing. Technology has created more demand for innovation and growth. Meanwhile, an aging population has meant more support in the field of healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital transformation across industries, including healthcare. Telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and digital health platforms became essential, highlighting the importance of technology in healthcare delivery. Tech companies providing infrastructure, software, and services for these transformations are seen as long-term beneficiaries.

Now, with an aging population, there is a way for investors to get in on these healthcare stocks as they continue to expand. And when it comes to this growth, these are the two I would consider first.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a Canadian healthcare technology company that operates primary healthcare facilities and provides digital health solutions. It offers a range of telehealth services, electronic medical records (EMR) software, and patient engagement tools.

During the first quarter of 2024, WELL stock achieved record quarterly revenues of $231.6 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, representing a significant increase of 37% compared to Q1 2023. This growth was driven by both acquisitions and organic growth, with a notable 13% increase organically.

Furthermore, WELL stock demonstrated improved profitability, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increasing by 6% year over year to $28.3 million in Q1 2024. Additionally, WELL achieved net income of $19.6 million, compared to a loss of $10.6 million in Q1 2023. Adjusted net income was $20.2 million, marking a 43% increase from Q1 2023.

WELL stock also increased its guidance range for 2024 annual revenue to between $960 million to $980 million. Overall, it has demonstrated strong financial performance, with significant revenue growth, improved profitability, and increased free cash flow, setting up for strong long-term potential.

Andlauer

Another company to consider in this growing and improving sector is Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSX:AND). AND stock specializes in providing customized supply chain management solutions to the healthcare sector in Canada. The company focuses on transporting and managing pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare products, catering primarily to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and other healthcare facilities.

Now, here, investors may have to be patient, given that recent earnings demonstrated a drop on a year-over-year basis. Andlauer reported a decrease in revenue of 2.2% compared to Q1 2023, primarily driven by lower revenue in its U.S.-based truckload business and Accuristix, partially offset by organic growth in Canadian specialized transportation.

Furthermore, the company’s operating income decreased to $21.2 million from $23.7 million in Q1 2023. This decline may raise concerns about the company’s operational efficiency and profitability. Andlauer stock reported a decrease in net income to $14.9 million, or $0.35 per share (diluted), compared to $16.5 million, or $0.39 per share (diluted), in Q1 2023. Similarly, earnings per share declined by $0.04 compared to the same period last year.

Despite the decline, Andlauer stock provided insights into its future outlook, including expectations for revenue growth and operational performance. Therefore, this could be a solid long-term hold, especially for patient investors looking for a deal. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Andlauer Healthcare Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Bull Market Buys: 1 Magnificent Stock to Own for the Long Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one cyclical stock could be the best long-term option for investors, especially while shares still offer a steal of…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Run Circles Around the Market in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks all have one very important thing in common, which should help drive further growth throughout 2024.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

Check Out This Soaring Stock up 556% in 3 Years — With More Gains Likely to Come

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite rallying by more than 500% in the last three years, this top Canadian stock still has room to surge…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Stocks for Beginners

Top 2 Canadian EV Stocks to Power Your Portfolio in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can consider investing in for the long term to expect…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Got $200? 1 Copper Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This copper stock is worth its weight in gold. Or actually, in copper! Given that the price of the material…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Buy 990 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,860.70 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock continues to provide major passive income through dividends, but has been seeing rising returns as well.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How to Build the Perfect Portfolio With Just $50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking to invest but don't have much? Even just $50 can make a huge difference, especially when investing in these…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to invest but don't know where to start? ETFs are an excellent option, with this ETF providing…

Read more »