Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » My 2 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for December 2023

My 2 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for December 2023

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these two energy stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

This year, energy stocks are on a roller coaster ride amid volatile oil prices and rising interest rates. Oil prices have declined substantially from September highs amid concerns over waning demand in China and the United States. However, OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and its allies have announced voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2024 to support oil prices.

Besides, Canadian energy companies have strengthened their balance sheets amid solid performances over the last few years. Also, economists predict the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates three times next year, which could boost economic activities, thus driving oil demand. So, I believe the recent pullback in the following two energy stocks offers an excellent entry point for long-term investors.   

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) operates a diversified portfolio of assets across North America, the United Kingdom, and Offshore Africa. The company would break even at WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude trading in the mid US$30s per barrel, supported by its effective and efficient operations and low-cost structure. Besides, 60% of its liquid production is high-value SCO (synthetic crude oil), light crude oil, and NGLs (natural gas liquids). Also, its total proven reserve life index stands at 32 years.

Meanwhile, the oil and natural gas company plans to make a capital investment of $5.4 billion in 2024. Driven by these investments, the company’s management expects its total production to be between 1,330 and 1,380 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, marking a 3-7% increase from the previous year’s guidance. Besides, the company has strengthened its balance sheet by lowering its net debt from $21.3 billion at the end of 2020 to $11.5 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2023. With its liquidity at $6.1 billion, the company is well-equipped to fund its growth initiatives.

Further, CNQ has also rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividend for 24 consecutive years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 21%. Meanwhile, its forward yield stands at 4.66%. CNQ trades at an NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 10.2, making it an attractive buy at these levels.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) has been under pressure over the last few weeks amid falling oil prices. It has lost around 23% of its stock value, which has dragged its valuation to attractive levels. Amid the weakness, it trades at an NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 1.5.

However, the company plans to invest around $1–$1.2 billion next year to strengthen its production capacity. Bolstered by these investments, the company expects its average production to grow 5% compared to this year’s guidance. Also, the company’s management expects to generate free fund flows of $700 million next year. Meanwhile, it hopes to return 75% of these cash flows as dividends. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608/share, with its forward yield at 7.97%.

Further, WCP plans to raise its production to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2027, representing a CAGR of 5%. So, given its healthy growth prospects and high dividend yield, I am bullish on WCP.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some big dividends? These Canadian energy stocks dish out some very attractive payouts today.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian utility stocks are an excellent…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

1 Under $15 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto's 10.95% yield provides shareholders with monthly passive income, backed by a low payout ratio and strong fundamentals.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

With a 5% Yield, Is it Time to Buy Suncor Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor has underperformed its peers in recent years. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these two top Canadian energy stocks right now to expect strong returns on investments in the long…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile this week, as investors await the domestic consumer inflation report and other important economic data.

Read more »

stock analysis
Energy Stocks

How I’d Invest $250 a Month to Target a $4,433 Yearly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Building a passive income portfolio early can be rewarding. A $250 monthly investment can give you a $4,400 annual passive…

Read more »