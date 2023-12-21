Home » Investing » Should You Buy Sienna Stock for its 8.3% Yield?

Should You Buy Sienna Stock for its 8.3% Yield?

Sienna (TSX:SIA) stock is a strong dividend stock that’s only getting stronger, as it continues to bring down costs and expand organically.

Dividend yields aren’t everything. But it can be especially enticing when a dividend yield gets incredibly high, and you find a dividend stock that’s due to recover. Today, we’re going to see whether Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is one of these dividend stocks. So, let’s get right into it.

Earnings improvements

During the last few earnings reports, Sienna stock continues to trade at a “hold” rating by analysts. The company has been pushing initiatives “relentlessly” to put the company in the top spot among senior home living facilities. So, has it been working?

During the last earnings report, Sienna stock continued to bring down agency costs, stabilize occupancy, and increase its funds from operations (FFO) by nearly 12%. Same-property net operating income (NOI) rose 7% year over year during the third quarter, with the average occupancy increasing to 98.4%.

Adjusted revenue was up 5.6%, helped along by higher occupancy as well. Total NOI was up 9%, with adjusted FFO up 18.5%. So, overall, the increased occupancy and lower costs have all been helping Sienna stock.

Analysts weigh in

Analysts liked the positive news coming from Sienna stock, but it still wasn’t enough to mark it as an outperformer these days. The company’s results merely reflected continued stabilization, which, of course, is certainly positive.

The operating environment continues to improve across the board in terms of long-term care and retirement homes. Still, analysts were encouraged by the progress made in terms of cost reduction and bringing down staffing costs as well.

All in all, analysts believe there will be strong organic growth over the next year. Furthermore, the portfolio is in a great position to bring in long-term growth — especially as it continues to bring down costs and add to its development pipeline.

What buying now brings in

Let’s say you decide you want to bring Sienna stock into your portfolio for the long term. There’s reason enough to consider it today with that 8.29% dividend yield at the time of writing. But there’s even more from value.

Shares trade at just 1.08 times sales, with shares up just 2.3% year to date at the time of writing. That being said, those shares have gone up significantly since earnings. Shares increased 13% since bottoming out in October, providing a strong growth path. Now, if you were to invest $5,000 in Sienna stock today and see it rise to $52-week highs, here is what that could bring in.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
SIA – now$11.25444$0.94$417.36monthly$5,000
SIA – highs$12.66444$0.94$417.36monthly$5,621.04

Altogether, you could bring in returns of $621.04 and dividends of $417.36. That’s total passive income of $1,038.40! So, certainly consider Sienna stock with that dividend today.

