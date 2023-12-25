Home » Investing » The Fed’s Dovish Turn: 2 REITs That Could Soar Into the 2024 Rate Cuts

The Fed’s Dovish Turn: 2 REITs That Could Soar Into the 2024 Rate Cuts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and another top property play that could bounce back in 2024.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.

Image source: Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Reserve seems to be hinting at a trio of rate cuts for the new year. As such cuts become (partially) priced into broader markets, there’s a real risk that investors may be left disappointed if anything less than three cuts are in the cards for 2024.

Undoubtedly, it’s really hard to gauge what the Fed (or even the Bank of Canada) will do next. It’s tough to know what they’re thinking as the economic data comes slowly trickling in. Either way, the market seems to have put inflation (mostly) behind it, with more emphasis on a potential return to lower rates.

As the economy wobbles around, the Bank of Canada may be inclined to follow in the footsteps of the Fed. For now, the Bank of Canada seems just a tad further away from committing to a cut. As rates pause here in Canada while they begin to backtrack in the States, the Canadian dollar may finally gain a bit of ground against the U.S. dollar.

In any case, investors should focus less on Fed rate cuts and more on the longer-term trajectory. Are rates destined to be lower from here? Probably. But it’s the pace of cuts that could dictate how markets react moving forward. Even if rates are on a slow descent, there are plenty of rate-sensitive securities that could be in a spot to march higher.

Take the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as one asset class that welcomes a peak in rates with open arms.

Without further ado, let’s check out two impressive higher-yielding REITs that I think could have a good year in 2024 as rates finally cool and the Bank of Canada looks to take a dovish turn of its own (perhaps a Canadian recession could do it!).

Killam Apartment REIT

Up first, we have Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN), a growth-focused residential property play with a good chunk of exposure in Atlantic Canada. Indeed, the Atlantic coast may be overlooked as the Vancouver and Toronto rental markets really heat up.

Though Killam isn’t an Atlantic property pure-play, I do think shares are looking quite cheap relative to the high-quality income-producing assets you’re getting. Shares go for around $17 and change per share at the time of writing.

Since bottoming back in October, shares are up around 16%. The yield isn’t all too rich at 3.91%, but as a growth-focused REIT, I do view the distribution as bountiful for young investors looking to find a good balance between income and long-term appreciation. Killam’s one of my top value REIT picks for December 2023.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is hands down my favourite retail REIT, and perhaps my top yield heavyweight (shares yield just over 7.5% at writing) in the space.

Undoubtedly, the AFFO payout ratio may have crept higher in recent years. But it’s still not high enough to be worried about the safety of the distribution. In fact, I’d argue the AFFO payout ratio could move a lot lower from here as rates cool and the economy gets a chance to recover from the past few years of subtle headwinds.

In any case, I’m a fan of the REIT’s tenant base (many are some of the more resilient brick-and-mortar retailers out there) and their ability to keep making rent in a mild recession year. And if that recession never materializes? Look for SRU.UN to correct to the upside, as it attempts to climb back above the $30 level.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

hand using ATM
Bank Stocks

Up 20% in Two Months, Is Royal Bank Stock Still a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank stock is on a roll. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Utility Stocks Could Be Canada’s Safeguard Against Growing Rates

| Kay Ng

Investors should aim to buy these utility stocks on dips to earn solid dividend income and long-term returns.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60, 65 and 70

| Aditya Raghunath

The CPP payout is not enough to support a comfortable life for most retirees. You need to supplement the CPP…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and growing distributions.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing

What to Expect From the TSX in 2024

| Puja Tayal

The TSX ends 2023 with hopes of a return to normalcy in 2024. What surprises could next year bring for…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Avoiding Dividend Traps: Tips for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two Dividend ETFs from BMO have built-in screeners to sift out dividend traps.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Metals and Mining Stocks

Lithium Americas Stock: The Bottom Isn’t Here Yet

| Aditya Raghunath

Lithium Americas is a pre-revenue company part of a cyclical industry, making it a high-risk investment in the current macro…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy During a Market Downturn

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can include in your portfolio to keep earning steady income,…

Read more »