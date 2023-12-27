Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Wednesday, December 27

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Wednesday, December 27

The ongoing bullish momentum in the commodity prices could lift the main TSX index at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market edged up further to post a fresh 18-month high before heading into the long holiday weekend after weaker-than-expected U.S. personal consumption expenditure, new home sales, and Canada’s gross domestic product data further raised the possibility of interest rate cuts in the near term. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 115 points, or 0.6%, on Friday to settle at 20,881.

While all key market sectors ended the day in the green territory, shares of healthcare, consumer cyclicals, and real estate companies rallied the most. With 1.7% weekly gains, the main TSX index posted its second consecutive winning week for the first time since September.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

TFI International, Tilray Brands, Torex Gold Resources, and First Quantum Minerals were the top-performing TSX stocks on December 22, as they surged by at least 4% each.

In contrast, Canada Goose and Lithium Americas (Argentina) fell at least 2.3% each, making them the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) also slipped 1.7% to $43.30 per share, a day after announcing a major change in its top leadership. In a press release, the Montréal-headquartered apparel company told investors that its board has replaced its co-founder Glenn Chamandy with Vince Tyra as chief executive officer to lead the company into the future.

Gildan believes the new leadership will better grow the company and address upcoming challenges. In addition, the board is also bringing on a new board member and remains optimistic about the company’s future. Despite recent weakness, GIL stock is up nearly 17% on a year-to-date basis.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TC Energy, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Baytex Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active TSX Composite components.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, except silver, experienced strong bullish movement early Wednesday morning, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Although no major economic releases or corporate events are due today, growing prospects of multiple interest rate cuts next year could continue to keep investors optimistic and help TSX stocks maintain bullish momentum.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Gildan Activewear, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Energy Stocks for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these two energy stocks.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for Dividends

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some big dividends? These Canadian energy stocks dish out some very attractive payouts today.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian utility stocks are an excellent…

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

The 3 Top-Performing TSX Stocks in December 2023 (Are They Still Buys?)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are the top winners of December 2023 so far. More upside could be on the way…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

1 Under $15 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto's 10.95% yield provides shareholders with monthly passive income, backed by a low payout ratio and strong fundamentals.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

With a 5% Yield, Is it Time to Buy Suncor Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor has underperformed its peers in recent years. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Top Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these two top Canadian energy stocks right now to expect strong returns on investments in the long…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile this week, as investors await the domestic consumer inflation report and other important economic data.

Read more »