Home » Investing » This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

SmartCentres REIT’s 7.5% yield could make it a smart investment for passive income in 2024.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

Increasing market chatter regarding the growing chances of interest rate stability or potential rate cuts for late 2024 has been favourable to stock markets in December. The TSX gained close to 4% during the past month. However, the good news that lifts asset prices also reduces the bloated dividend yields once available for income-oriented investors. High yields on top Canadian dividend stocks could soon go away – fast.

As an example, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSX:SRU.UN) units have gained more than 9% in value this month, and the distribution yield, which sat at 8% going into December, is shrinking fast. The Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) pays distributions to stock investors every month, yielding 7.5% annually at today’s unit prices.

Investors who desire to earn some recurring, dependable regular income from their savings and investment portfolios may wish to deploy capital into income-producing assets like SmartCentres REIT before yields go away. Canadian REITs is one of the top asset classes to consider for monthly passive income, and the whole bunch saw distribution yields rise in 2022 as publicly traded real estate assets took heavy beatings as interest rates rose.

Stable to declining interest rates could be favourable to REITs. They employ significant leverage, and stable to lower interest rates imply stable financing costs, and stable to lower discount rates on property valuations.

Buy SmartCentres REIT stock before the 7.5% yield goes away

SmartCentres REIT is a founder-led Canadian retail property trust that could richly reward its equity investors through capital gains and juicy distribution yields over the coming five years.

The trust holds a portfolio of 171 income-producing properties, and 20 projects under development, all representing 35 million square feet of gross leasable area. The (predominantly) Walmart-anchored portfolio performed exceptionally well during COVID-19 lockdowns as open-air shopping malls provided better conditions for pandemic containment. SmartCentres REIT could do better as its $16 billion ongoing mixed-use development program enhances traffic, enhancing the potential for higher rental income per square foot on existing properties.

The REIT has done well for its investors in 2023. Portfolio occupancy levels increased by 50 basis points to 98.5% during the first nine months of the year. By the end of September, management had renewed 84.2% of the year’s expiring leases at rental rates 8.4% higher (excluding rates for anchors). Demand for commercial space at the REIT’s properties remains strong, and rates could go higher if mixed-use developments continue to turn properties into high-traffic “city centres.”

Most noteworthy, the real estate business became more profitable in 2023. SmartCentres REIT’s same property net operating income for the first nine months of 2023 grew 3.2% year over year to $398 million. Sustained organic income growth on existing properties makes them more valuable and provides better coverage to the trust’s distribution.

SmartCentres REIT paid out 94.3% of its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for the first three quarters of 2023, an improvement from 99.6% during the same period last year. The distribution looks safely covered by recurring cash flow.

The juicy distribution yield on SmartCentres REIT stock could shrink in 2024 if rates soften, and if the trust profitably closes on four large self-storage developments as anticipated next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retired Couples: How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $10,450 Per Year in Tax-Fee Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can take advantage of this TFSA strategy to reduce risk and generate attractive returns.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you have money you don't need for the next three to five years, you can put a portion in…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold and offer high yields.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Earning While You Sleep: The Power of Dividend Investing in Canada

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in earning while you sleep? Here’s how you can do that with dividends!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 5% Dividend Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates starting to peak, now looks like the ideal time for passive income seekers to add a top…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX dividend stocks to help boost your income in retirement? Pensioners, here are three stocks under…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Average $200 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can put some extra cash in your pocket in 2024.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Married? If So, You Urgently Need to Know These CRA Tax Breaks

| Andrew Button

With pension income splitting, you can split the dividends received from Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) with your spouse.

Read more »