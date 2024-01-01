Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

TFSA investors can create a diversified portfolio of TSX stocks by holding shares of these three large-cap companies.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a registered Canadian account that can be used to hold a portfolio of growth, value, and dividend stocks. In 2024, the TFSA contribution limit has increased to $7,000, up from $6,500 in 2023 and $6,000 in 2022.

Here are three quality TSX stocks you can buy in the TFSA right now, allowing you to derive outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Shopify stock

An e-commerce giant, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) has already returned 117% to shareholders year to date, valuing the company at $131 billion by market cap. Despite a slowing macro environment in 2023, Shopify is on track to increase sales by $7.5 billion in 2022 to $11.1 billion in 2024.

Due to an asset-light business model, tech stocks, including Shopify, benefit from high operating leverage, which means profit margins grow at a faster pace than revenue.

According to Bay Street, Shopify’s adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $0.05 per share in 2022 to $1.37 per share in 2024. The company’s focus on cost efficiencies and exit from unprofitable businesses will help it deliver consistent net income in 2023 and beyond.

Shopify has onboarded more than two million merchants on its platform due to a widening portfolio of products and services. Additionally, Shopify benefits from a wide competitive moat as it is the second largest e-commerce platform in the U.S. after Amazon.

Despite its lofty valuation, SHOP stock is positioned to derive market-beating returns for long-term investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

One of the largest asset managers in the world, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is valued at $20.6 billion by market cap. With investments in infrastructure, clean energy, private equity, credit, and real estate, BAM is a well-diversified alternate asset manager with US$865 billion in assets under management.

It ended the third quarter (Q3) with US$440 billion in fee-bearing capital, allowing the company to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $1.74 per share, indicating a yield of 3.3%. BAM estimates the market for alternative investments to grow to US$23.2 billion in 2026, up from US$4 billion in 2010. Further, alternatives might account for 60% of institutional allocation by 2030, up from just 5% in 2000 and 30% in 2021.

These secular tailwinds should enable BAM to grow its fee-bearing capital to more than US$1 billion by 2028, supporting dividend hikes and earnings growth.

Barrick Gold stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX), which might gain significant pace in 2024. Generally, gold prices are inversely related to interest rates. With multiple rate cuts scheduled in 2024, gold prices are poised to touch all-time highs in the next 12 months. Further, the yellow metal thrives amid economic and geopolitical turmoil.

There is a chance that several economies might enter a recession in 2024, while geopolitical tensions might also remain elevated in the near term, acting as key drivers for gold.

Mining stocks such as Barrick Gold can expand production to benefit from higher commodity prices and enjoy robust earnings. A debt-free balance sheet also allows Barrick Gold to pay shareholders a dividend yield of 2.25%. Priced at 17.4 times forward earnings, ABX stock trades at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

2 For-Real AI Stocks Perfect for Young Investors

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock and another AI play are worth picking up in January 2024.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Down 65% From 52-Week Highs, Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock has dropped substantially, pushing back its Internet of Things initial public offering. What do investors do now?

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy at 52-Week Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock may have hit 52-week highs, but it's still less than half all-time highs. Should you jump back…

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for January 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Canadian investors looking to put some money to work in the stock market next year should have these two stocks…

Read more »

Plant growing through of trunk of tree stump
Dividend Stocks

Rising From the Ashes: Canadian Stocks Bouncing Back Stronger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer unreal growth from their climbs during 2023, but even more is likely on the way during…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks RRSP Investors Should Buy in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

RRSP investors can consider holding blue-chip tech stocks such as Microsoft to benefit from outsized gains in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap stocks offer huge returns in the near future, making them the perfect gift to yourself ahead of 2024.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Tech Stocks

The TFSA Play: Turn $6,500 Into a Retirement Goldmine

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in growth stocks such as Shopify can help TFSA investors create massive wealth over the long term.

Read more »