Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Here’s the Maximum Amount You Can Protect From the CRA in 2024

Here’s the Maximum Amount You Can Protect From the CRA in 2024

RRSPs let you shelter money from the CRA, and stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS), which can be held in RRSPs, offer plenty of yield.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Tax-filing season is simultaneously one of the most dreaded and most eagerly anticipated times for Canadians. On the one hand, there’s the unpleasant chore of physically filing the taxes, which you can only escape by paying an accountant a portion of your hard-earned money. On the other hand, there’s the possibility of getting a refund. Most Canadians get a portion of their withheld taxes paid back to them. The reason is that accountants like to “stay on the safe side” when doing payroll, so employees don’t end up having to pay back some of their wages.

It’s a wise practice for the employer, and it gives the worker a lump sum refund usually in the spring following the previous tax year. It’s debatable whether tax refunds are good things because you’d have a longer time period in which to invest your money if your employer withheld only what was needed. Nevertheless, it does feel nice to get a big, juicy tax refund back from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after 12 months of working to earn one. In this article, I will explore how much you could get back from the CRA using Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and other deductions.

Up to $15,390 from RRSP contributions alone

You can get quite a bit of money back from the CRA after the end of a fiscal year for any number of reasons. Your accountant may have withheld too much. You may have had deductions and credits you didn’t know about. You may have had so many deductible expenses that you’ll have to pay no tax at all! That’s unlikely to happen, but it’s theoretically possible, especially if you’re self-employed.

To illustrate the tax-saving power of deductions and credits, we can use an old classic: the RRSP contribution. Every dollar you contribute to an RRSP reduces your tax bill by that amount times your marginal tax rate. The maximum RRSP contribution limit last year was $30,780. If you earn $250,000 a year, your marginal tax rate is likely to be 50%. So, the contribution tax break saves you $15,390!

Sweet!

What to do with the space

If you plan to lower your 2023 tax bill by making RRSP contributions, you ought to invest the money in the account. The tax refund that RRSPs trigger feels nice to receive, but in truth, it’s the tax-free compounding that makes RRSPs valuable, not getting money back from the CRA. Nevertheless, you might have a big refund coming your way, and if that’s the case, you’ve got quite the buffet of appealing dividend stocks in front of you that could potentially invest in.

Consider Fortis (TSX:FTS), for example. It’s a “Dividend King,” or a stock that has raised its dividend every year for 50 consecutive years. That kind of track record speaks for itself. It does not necessarily mean that Fortis will continue performing well in the future, but it does establish the stock as one at least worth researching further.

Will Fortis be able to keep up its dividend growth in the future? Potentially, yes. The company’s payout ratio today is 78%, which is actually on the low end for Canadian utility companies — several are paying out more in dividends than they are actually earning! Over the years, Fortis has proven itself to be a good capital allocator and a reliable dividend payer. It’s a classic RRSP stock in every way.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 50 Years, and It Could Soar in 2024

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has a great setup for 2024.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Forget TC Energy: This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires

| Kay Ng

Solid growth stocks are generally better millionaire makers than solid value stocks because of their higher growth potential.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An ETF can be the best way to put your little bit of cash to good use. And here is…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in January 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down Canadian REITs such as Allied Properties offer tasty dividend yields to shareholders in 2024.

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Dividend Stocks

New Year, New Cash: 3 CRA Benefits You Should Grab in 2024

| Andrew Button

If you get free money from the CRA, you may be able to invest it in stocks like Fortis Inc…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a cash-gushing dividend stock? Here's one option that boasts a yield well over 7% and offers long-term growth.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to establish a monthly passive-income stream will be hard-pressed to find a better option over this under-$50 gem.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and could soar in 2024.

Read more »