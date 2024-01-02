Navigating Bear Markets: Top TSX Stocks Proven to Outperform

Investors should at least keep watch of these top TSX stocks to target buying opportunities particularly during bear markets.

Who doesn’t want stocks that outperform to make more money? To navigate bear markets well, investors can strive to buy stocks that outperform in the long run when there are market corrections. It’s a good idea to keep watch on stocks that have outperformed the market over the last 10 years. Here are a couple of top TSX stocks to get you started.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a leading Canadian non-prime lender whose business has done very well in the long run with strong growth. For instance, in the past 10 years, it increased its adjusted earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of about 29.5%! This drove total returns of almost 27.9% per year in the period!

Notably, the stock is a roller-coaster ride. When the economy is gloomy, the stock can fall meaningfully. Brave investors with a long-term investing approach should do well by loading up shares at those times. For example, during the 2020 pandemic market crash, the growth stock lost over 60% of its value from peak to trough. Within a year, though, goeasy stock recovered to its high, and subsequently, in 2021, it more than doubled from that high.

Today, at the recent price of about $158 per share, the stock appears to be fairly valued, trading at its long-term normal valuation. Interested investors can consider starting to build a position here if they are bullish on the company. And, of course, back up the truck should a market correction occur.

The stock also offers a growing dividend. Its recent dividend yield is roughly 2.4%.

GSY, ATD, and XIU 10-Year Total Return Level data by YCharts based on initial investment of $10,000

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is another growth stock that has outperformed the market in the long run but should be less volatile than goeasy. It does, indeed, have better stock price resilience. As a global convenience store consolidator with many locations that offer roadside fuel retail services, the business has proven to generate stable or growing earnings and cash flows through the economic cycle, even when there are recessions. The company having the free cash flow to buyback shares may be another factor in its upward stock price momentum.

Mergers and acquisitions remain a key part of Couche-Tard’s growth strategy. Management is disciplined and always deleverages the balance sheet after making major acquisitions. For now, management continues to see mergers and acquisitions opportunities globally, particularly in the United States and Asia.

In the past decade, Couche-Tard increased its adjusted earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of about 22.5%, driving total returns of approximately 20% per year in the period. In comparison, the Canadian stock market’s total returns were roughly 8.1% per year.

Analysts estimate Couche-Tard trades at a discount of about 10% from its fair value at about $78 per share. Although the general trend of the stock is upward, occasionally, the retail stock does provide small dips as buying opportunities for investors.

Since the company has deleveraged to historically low levels, it’s likely looking for the next big acquisitions, which would drive future growth, given its strong track record of execution.