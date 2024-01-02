Home » Investing » Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another top retail REIT look dirt cheap this January 2024.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income investors shouldn’t wait to get started, given the many intriguing dividend plays scattered throughout the Canadian stock market. Indeed, rates could be headed lower from here. And though the market seems to be anticipating a few cuts (perhaps as many as three) from the Bank of Canada for 2024, there’s a good chance that expectations may be a tad too ahead of themselves. And if that is the case, investors may have a chance to capitalize on any near-term pullbacks through the year.

Yields are still on the higher end, especially when it comes to REITs (real estate investment trusts). That said, there’s been quite a bit of relief gains in the books to close out 2023. And though I believe REIT share prices are likely to end this year higher, seekers of passive income should not expect a smooth upward ride from here. Depending on how many rate cuts the Bank of Canada actually deals out, REITs could continue to be volatile in 2024.

However, over the next three to five years, I view REITs as quite undervalued, making them terrific buys for income investors who want to “lock in” today’s high yields before shares appreciate enough to drag yields toward historical norms.

How should passive-income investors play 2024 when it comes to the yield heavyweights like REITs?

Though I’m not against being a net buyer of REIT shares today, I would be ready to pounce on any sudden dips that could strike over the coming quarters.

Indeed, stocks (and many REITs) have been on a run. And corrections are to be expected, even as forward-looking conditions (think the rate trajectory) improve. Remember, REIT and stock market corrections are only healthy. And if you can keep your cool when they hit, you can get more yield for a lower price!

In any case, here are two REITs I’d watch (and perhaps nibble on) to play a multi-year descent in interest rates.

SmartCentres REIT

I’m a big fan of SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), and it’s not a mystery as to why. It’s a robust retail REIT that has one of the biggest crowd-driving retailers housed at most of its SmartCentres locations: Walmart. When times get tough, people will still be shopping at the local Walmart to save a couple of bucks relative to rivals.

Here in Canada, Walmart continues to be a great place to get great prices on groceries, necessities, and a wide range of goods. In that regard, Walmart’s store traffic generation will also benefit SmartCentres’s other tenants. Whenever you have a main attraction (Walmart) bringing people in, other firms (Smart’s non-Walmart tenants) still stand to win.

At just shy of $25 per share, with a 7.43% yield, I remain a raging bull on SRU.UN shares. The 16.4% run-off October 2023 lows may very well be just the start.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is another very high-quality retail REIT that doesn’t get much respect. Yes, retail REITs may be a less-loved area of real estate. However, CT REIT stands out as having one of the most robust 6.13%-yield distributions out there.

Even if a recession hits, I view CT REIT’s payout as incredibly safe. As rates contract and the economy gets back to full speed, however, look for CRT.UN shares to make a run for new highs not seen since 2022. All considered, I view CT REIT as a great passive-income pick for investors, new and old. Should a pullback be in the cards, passive-income investors may wish to consider punching their ticket.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Aircraft wing plane
Investing

Up 600% Since 2021, Is Bombardier Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Bombardier stock trades at a reasonable valuation, despite rising over 600% in the last three years. Is the TSX stock…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $7,000 in January 2024

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks to invest $7,000 in? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered Dollarama (TSX:DOL) lately? Here's a trio of reasons why you should buy Dollarama stock right now.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

2 Top Canadian Value Stocks in January 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued TSX stocks such as Tourmaline Oil should beat the broader markets in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 50 Years, and It Could Soar in 2024

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has a great setup for 2024.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount You Can Protect From the CRA in 2024

| Andrew Button

RRSPs let you shelter money from the CRA, and stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS), which can be held in RRSPs,…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Investing

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have strong fundamentals, while their shares have consistently outperformed the broader markets.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

WELL Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) could be the stock that allows you to strike it rich this year, especially with shares trading…

Read more »