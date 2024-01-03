Home » Investing » How to Build a Rock-Solid Passive Income Portfolio With $20,000

How to Build a Rock-Solid Passive Income Portfolio With $20,000

Create a defensive passive income portfolio with these top TSX dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors seeking a reliable passive income stream can use dividend investing to their advantage. To do that, you need to build a resilient self-directed portfolio of TSX dividend stocks, focusing on companies with solid fundamentals and underlying businesses capable of generating healthy cash flows.

To keep pace with inflation, there should also be an emphasis on prioritizing shares of companies with a consistent track record of providing investors with their shareholder payouts and dividend hikes.

It is necessary to understand that dividends are not a guarantee of income. To that end, it is important not to keep all your eggs in one basket and diversify. Considering these factors, we will look at three Canadian dividend stocks you can use to build the foundations of a solid passive income portfolio using $20,000.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s largest energy infrastructure businesses, with an extensive pipeline network transporting a substantial portion of crude oil and natural gas used in North America. What sets it apart from many other energy companies is its reliance on generating cash based on the volume of commodities transported, as opposed to the value of them being hauled.

Its business model creates a defensive appeal for this dividend stock, allowing the company to provide consistently growing and generous dividend payouts to its shareholders. ENB has grown its payouts for almost 30 consecutive years. As of this writing, the energy stock trades for $47.70 per share and pays its investors at an inflated 7.67% dividend yield that you can lock in today.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is one of Canada’s largest multinational financial institutions. Boasting a $59.4 billion market capitalization, it is one of Canada’s Big Six Banks. While 2023 was not a great year for Canadian banks, CIBC stock is well-positioned to withstand the macro headwinds and recession fears that have resulted in a decline in its share prices.

As of this writing, it trades for $63.80 per share, down by 22.7% from its 2022 all-time high.

While higher interest rates should help Canadian banks generate greater interest revenues, it opens the door to more loan defaults.

The interest rate hikes have ceased, and 2024 might see the Bank of Canada (BoC) enact rate cuts. If that happens, mortgage holders will more than welcome such a change. At current levels, CM stock pays its shareholders their dividends at a juicy 5.64% dividend yield.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (TSX:CU) is the first Canadian Dividend King on the TSX, having delivered dividend hikes for an incredible 51 consecutive years. Canadian Utilities stock is a $6.5 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Calgary, providing its customers with utility services.

The company generates most of its revenue through long-term and heavily regulated contracts. While it means the utility cannot deliver stellar wealth growth through capital gains in bull markets, it can hold its own during bear markets.

The stable revenue the company generates allows it to invest in growth initiatives and continue growing its dividends. As of this writing, it trades for $31.89 per share, paying its investors their quarterly dividends at a juicy 5.63% dividend yield.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Canadian Utilities Ltd. made the list!

Foolish takeaway

These three TSX stocks are reputable dividend-payers and can be excellent building blocks for a resilient passive income portfolio. To help you understand how a hypothetical $20,000 invested equally into these dividend stocks can help you earn a quarterly income of around $300 through dividends alone, check out the table below.

CompanyRecent Share PriceNumber of SharesDividend Payout per QuarterTotal Payout per Quarter
Enbridge$47.70139$0.91$126.49
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$63.80104$0.90$93.60
Canadian Utilities$31.89209$0.45$94.05
Prices as of 12/02/2024

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The REIT Stuff: Why RioCan Might Be Your Next Dividend Darling

| Kay Ng

The market expects little of RioCan. So, it now offers a nice monthly income yielding 5.8%, trades at a good…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Growth Stocks for Slow and Steady Wealth

| Adam Othman

Canadian investors, here are three growth stocks you can buy and hold for decades for slow and steady wealth growth.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

This 5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down in the dumps now, but it remains highly undervalued considering its strong fundamentals.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This ETF

| Andrew Button

If you're just getting started in stocks, a low cost index fund like the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $171.33 Per Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive income stock could create the best long-term passive income option for today's investor! Just watch and see.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Is Slate Grocery REIT Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate (TSX:SGR.UN) stock is a great option for those seeking a dividend stock with a high yield, but should you…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Lucrative Yields in January 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now offer yields above 7%.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in low-cost dividend-focused index funds can help you generate passive income at a low cost for life.

Read more »