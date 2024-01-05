Home » Investing » Forget Suncor: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

Forget Suncor: This Growth Stock Is Poised for a Potential Bull Run

Suncor Energy’s stock price growth has peaked. It is time to book profits from Suncor and invest in a stock poised for a potential bull run.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

This new year, you have resolved to get your finances in place and make informed investing decisions. I may tell you which stock to buy and why, but this step comes after you set your investment goals. Before buying stocks, determine how much you can invest, for how long, and what type of returns you expect. When you know what you want, you can reverse engineer and select stocks aligned with your goal. 

How to identify stocks poised for a potential bull run 

The next step is to look at the overall macroeconomic scenario. While you can’t time the market, you can make an educated guess on which sector is at its peak and which is on the brink of growth. Every stock works differently. When you have a reason to be bullish on the company and the stock price doesn’t match your reason, the market has not yet priced in the potential growth. That is when you know that this is the stock worth buying. 

But when the business conditions remove your reason for investing, you know it is time to exit and look for another stock. 

Limited growth for Suncor stock

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a stock that has reached its cyclical peak of $48 and has no further upside. With inflation and oil prices easing, growing your money by buying the dip and selling the rally has faded. The oil stock is trading at $45. From here, it might grow to $48 or fall to $41.

If you purchased Suncor stock for dividends, there are better dividend stocks like Telus Corporation trading closer to their lows. They can grow dividends annually and your invested amount by 10-20% as they recover from their 2023 dip. 

You have achieved the objective if you purchased Suncor stock in 2020 or 2021 below the $23 price to double your money. There is not much upside left for the stock, but there is potential for a significant downside. Remember, the oil industry is decelerating as the energy sector transitions to cleaner energy solutions. You can book your profits from Suncor and look for another stock at the beginning of its growth phase. 

A growth stock poised for a potential bull run 

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is at the brink of its seasonal rally. An airline that reversed its pandemic losses into profits through significant cuts is now on the path to revival. Summer is a seasonal peak for it as it sees leisure travellers return. With several new routes, a fleet of many new planes, and easing oil prices, Air Canada stock is ready to hit the skies this summer. 

Air Canada shares are trading around $18, which is a good entry point. For the last few years, it has been trading in the range of $18-$24, and many investors have made short-term profits by buying low and selling high in this range-bound momentum. Now is the time to jump into the bull run early and book your profits when the stock reaches $24. 

The $24 price is tricky as the stock sees resistance at that level. Even though Air Canada’s net profit has surpassed its pre-pandemic high of $1.47 billion, the $5.4 billion net debt and equity dilution have reduced the per-share earnings. However, the easing of oil prices and rising travel demand could help the airline return to its growth story. Moreover, the airline is committed to reducing its high interest debt, which could further boost its profits. 

If Air Canada’s share breaks the resistance and surpasses the $25 price point, it will mark the beginning of long-term growth. 

Investors takeaway 

You could consider buying 100 shares of Air Canada, selling 50 at the $24 price point and holding the remaining 50 shares for the long haul. This way, you can reduce your downside risk and enhance your upside potential. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has a high dividend yield, but can the company afford to keep the dividends coming?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in January

| Adam Othman

With 2024 starting on a positive momentum for stock market investing, these three TSX energy stocks are excellent buys right…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Could This Low-Performing Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) looks like a strong choice for future growth, but how long will investors have to wait?

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Early morning gains in crude oil and a rebound in metals prices could lift the commodity-heavy TSX index at the…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Energy Stocks

Warning: This Skyrocketing Stock Has a Hidden Risk

| Andrew Button

SNC Lavalin (TSX:ATRL) stock is roaring higher, but the company faces political risks.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices could help the main TSX index open on a bullish note on the first trading…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Have You Rolling in Green

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland (TSX:NPI) stock could be a major winner in the next year, especially with the company getting back to normal…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Dividends

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their excellent record of dividend growth and solid underlying businesses, these two energy stocks are a perfect addition to…

Read more »